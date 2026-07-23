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Over 62K Utilization Certificates Worth Rs 92,133 Crore Pending In Bihar: CAG Report

Patna: As many as 62,632 outstanding utilization certificates (UC) worth Rs 92,133 crore was pending in Bihar as of March 31, 2025, putting a question mark on financial accountability in the state, and raising concerns over possibilities of fund diversion, misappropriation and scams.

The figures constitute a part of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on state finances for the year 2024-25, tabled in the Bihar Legislative Assembly by Deputy Chief Minister–cum–Finance Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav on Thursday. He also tabled the reports on performance and compliance audit – civil for the period ending March 2024, and performance audit of 'Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal' (tap water for every household) scheme for the period 2017-18 to 2022-23.

“A total of 62,632 UCs of Rs 92,133 crore were yet to be received by the Bihar Principal Accountant General (Accounts and Entitlement) as on March 31, 2025. At the beginning of the year in April 2024, altogether 49,469 pending UCs worth Rs 70,878 crore were outstanding,” the CAG accounts report on state finances noted.

According to the report, the top five departments with pending UCs with maximum amount of money as on March 31, 2025, were the panchayati raj with Rs 32,383 crore, education with Rs 19,097 crore, urban development and housing with Rs 17,876, rural development with Rs 6,419 crore, and health department with Rs 3,037 crore.

The CAG report on state finances also revealed that 3,505 pending UCs worth Rs 21,515 crore were from before the financial year 2019-20, and gave a break-up pendency in the subsequent years.

UCs due year Number of pending UCs Amount (in Rs crore) Prior to 2019-20 3,505 21,515 2019-20 9,241 6,482 2020-21 15,544 7,443 2021-22 12,695 13,374 2022-23 15,538 23,046 2023-24 (Sanctioned up to September 2023) 6,109 20,271 Total 62,632 92,133

UCs are mandatory documents submitted by grantee institutions to certify that government grants-in-aid were used for their intended purpose, as required under General Financial Rules. The CAG frequently flags huge arrears in UCs, indicating that billions in funds lack proof of actual utilisation, raising risks of misappropriation, diversion, or fraud.

The general financial rules stipulate that wherever grants-in-aid are given for specific purposes, the departmental officers concerned should obtain the UCs. Outstanding UCs indicate a lack of financial accountability, where money may have been either spent without proper documentation or not spent at all, despite being drawn from the treasury. Their non-submission is considered a gross violation of financial propriety.

According to the CAG, non-submission of UCs violates Rule 271(e) of the Bihar Treasury Code, which requires departments to submit the documents within 18 months of the financial year in which the grant is released.

"We have submitted the finance accounts to the Bihar government to highlight its condition and shortcomings, and to indicate the areas where swift action is needed. The CAG will audit these accounts and submit the ‘audit report’ later this year,” a senior officer in the office of the Bihar Principal Accountant General told ETV Bharat.

Incidentally, based on the CAG audit report released in July 2025, the Opposition alleged a scam of Rs 70,000 crore and targeted the then Nitish-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government during the run-up to the Assembly elections held in November last year.

Criticizing the budgetary management of the state government, the report pointed out that against the total budget provision of Rs 3.65 lakh crore in 2024-25, the state spent only Rs 2.87 lakh crore. Over 21 per cent or around Rs 77,340 crore could not be spent. “Substantial savings out of the total budget indicated deficient assessments of requirements and unrealistic budgeting,” the report said.

CAG performance and compliance audit – civil report for Bihar for the period ending March 2024

One of the key findings by the CAG in the performance audit of the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) was that there was no mechanism available with the rural development department to assess the quantum and timing of demand for work at the panchayat level, as well as, any local level changes in the pattern of livelihoods and opportunities for work.