Over 62K Utilization Certificates Worth Rs 92,133 Crore Pending In Bihar: CAG Report
At the beginning of the year in April 2024, altogether 49,469 pending UCs worth Rs 70,878 crore were outstanding, the report stated.
By Dev Raj
Published : July 23, 2026 at 8:35 PM IST
Patna: As many as 62,632 outstanding utilization certificates (UC) worth Rs 92,133 crore was pending in Bihar as of March 31, 2025, putting a question mark on financial accountability in the state, and raising concerns over possibilities of fund diversion, misappropriation and scams.
The figures constitute a part of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on state finances for the year 2024-25, tabled in the Bihar Legislative Assembly by Deputy Chief Minister–cum–Finance Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav on Thursday. He also tabled the reports on performance and compliance audit – civil for the period ending March 2024, and performance audit of 'Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal' (tap water for every household) scheme for the period 2017-18 to 2022-23.
“A total of 62,632 UCs of Rs 92,133 crore were yet to be received by the Bihar Principal Accountant General (Accounts and Entitlement) as on March 31, 2025. At the beginning of the year in April 2024, altogether 49,469 pending UCs worth Rs 70,878 crore were outstanding,” the CAG accounts report on state finances noted.
According to the report, the top five departments with pending UCs with maximum amount of money as on March 31, 2025, were the panchayati raj with Rs 32,383 crore, education with Rs 19,097 crore, urban development and housing with Rs 17,876, rural development with Rs 6,419 crore, and health department with Rs 3,037 crore.
The CAG report on state finances also revealed that 3,505 pending UCs worth Rs 21,515 crore were from before the financial year 2019-20, and gave a break-up pendency in the subsequent years.
|UCs due year
|Number of pending UCs
|Amount (in Rs crore)
|Prior to 2019-20
|3,505
|21,515
|2019-20
|9,241
|6,482
|2020-21
|15,544
|7,443
|2021-22
|12,695
|13,374
|2022-23
|15,538
|23,046
|2023-24 (Sanctioned up to September 2023)
|6,109
|20,271
|Total
|62,632
|92,133
UCs are mandatory documents submitted by grantee institutions to certify that government grants-in-aid were used for their intended purpose, as required under General Financial Rules. The CAG frequently flags huge arrears in UCs, indicating that billions in funds lack proof of actual utilisation, raising risks of misappropriation, diversion, or fraud.
The general financial rules stipulate that wherever grants-in-aid are given for specific purposes, the departmental officers concerned should obtain the UCs. Outstanding UCs indicate a lack of financial accountability, where money may have been either spent without proper documentation or not spent at all, despite being drawn from the treasury. Their non-submission is considered a gross violation of financial propriety.
According to the CAG, non-submission of UCs violates Rule 271(e) of the Bihar Treasury Code, which requires departments to submit the documents within 18 months of the financial year in which the grant is released.
"We have submitted the finance accounts to the Bihar government to highlight its condition and shortcomings, and to indicate the areas where swift action is needed. The CAG will audit these accounts and submit the ‘audit report’ later this year,” a senior officer in the office of the Bihar Principal Accountant General told ETV Bharat.
Incidentally, based on the CAG audit report released in July 2025, the Opposition alleged a scam of Rs 70,000 crore and targeted the then Nitish-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government during the run-up to the Assembly elections held in November last year.
Criticizing the budgetary management of the state government, the report pointed out that against the total budget provision of Rs 3.65 lakh crore in 2024-25, the state spent only Rs 2.87 lakh crore. Over 21 per cent or around Rs 77,340 crore could not be spent. “Substantial savings out of the total budget indicated deficient assessments of requirements and unrealistic budgeting,” the report said.
CAG performance and compliance audit – civil report for Bihar for the period ending March 2024
One of the key findings by the CAG in the performance audit of the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) was that there was no mechanism available with the rural development department to assess the quantum and timing of demand for work at the panchayat level, as well as, any local level changes in the pattern of livelihoods and opportunities for work.
In the various sampled districts including Begusarai, East Champaran, Gaya, Nawada, Saharsa, and Sheohar, perspective plans for 2020-25 period were not prepared, which resulted in non-identification of the MGNREGA project for convergence with other schemes of the Centre and the state governments.
The report also found out that that around 44 per cent or 6,086 posts of total 13,798 sanctioned posts for the implementation of MGNREGA were vacant in the state. The extent of vacancies ranged from 16 per cent in the case of district programme officers (DPOs) to 80 per cent for computer operators.
Job cards were not issued to 1,43 lakh and 42,171 registered households in the state and the sampled districts, respectively. Further, only 30.12 per cent to 53.84 per cent of all job cards and 43.52 percent to 63.84 per cent of active job cards were verified in the state during 2019-24.
Out of total payments of Rs 20,375 crore to MGNREGA workers in the state during 2019-24, Rs 735 crore were paid with delays of 16 to 90 days. Out of 1.21 crore works taken up during the period, 44.73 lakh or around 37 per cent were completed and the remaining 76.27 lakh works or 63 per cent were still ongoing as of November 2024.
In the compliance audit on construction, raising and strengthening of embankments under the state water resources department, it was discovered that seven schemes taken up between December 2005 to April 2022) in three river basins – Bagmati- Adhwara, Mahananda, and Kamla Balan – remained incomplete or could not be started due to initiating the tendering process without ensuring land availability despite incurring an expenditure of Rs 248 crore.
Construction of the schemes in patches and incomplete schemes did not lead to intended protection to 5.76 lakh people and 23,400 hectares of agricultural land. In the Darbhanga flood control division, non-construction of left and right embankments along the Bagmati River as per the design and the highest flood level, made the embankments vulnerable to floods, despite an expenditure of Rs 321 crore.
CAG report on the implementation of 'Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal' scheme
The state government’s flagship scheme brought by the then chief minister Nitish Kumar as a part of ‘seven resolves for a developed Bihar’ to provide tap water to every household was launched in December 2015. According to the 2011 census, only 2.6 percent of rural households and 20 percent of urban households in Bihar had access to tap water supply.
For drinking water, the state primarily depended upon ground water, while 28 out of total districts suffered from poor water quality due to the presence of various contaminants like arsenic, fluoride and iron.
The tap water scheme was implemented in the state through three departments – panchayati raj department (PRD), public health and engineering department (PHED), and urban development and housing department (UDHD). It was funded from the state’s own budget, central grants, state finance commissions and centrally sponsored schemes. The three departments were allocated Rs 30,501 crore between 2017-18 and 2022-23.
The CAG in its performance audit of the scheme in 12 sampled districts between June and November 2023, found that absence of or inadequate surveys led to unreliable estimates for targeting and coverage of households under the scheme. The PHED could not cover 11.22 lakh households under 46,633 rural wards. Of these, 8.07 lakh households were in quality affected wards. It also discovered a lack of clarity in the division of wards between the PHED and PRD.
Noting the lacking cverage of households by the departments, the CAG found out that the PRD reported a coverage of 98.7 per cent of the targeted households against the coverage of only 95.71 per cent as of November 2025, while the UDHD reported a coverage of 94 per cent of the targeted households, showing non-achievement of 100 per cent coverage in urban areas.
The report also found out that the water quality testing was inadequate due to infrastructure gaps, manpower shortages, non-utilisation of test kits, and non-operational mobile labs. Community engagement and awareness programmes were also minimal in the targeted areas, installation and maintenance of Internet of Things devices for real-time monitoring suffered from non-standardised procurement practices, cost inconsistencies, and poor installation follow-up.
Moreover, the public grievance redressal systems were weak and most of the beneficiaries were unaware of the complaint mechanisms. The CAG report notes that all the lapses collectively hindered effective monitoring of implementation of the scheme.
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