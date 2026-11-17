ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 65 Lakh Pilgrims Visited Char Dhams And Hemkund Sahib This Year

The Yatra season saw 65,65,624 pilgrims visiting the Char Dhams and Hemkund Sahib shrines. ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: The closing of the doors at Badrinath Temple at 9.37 pm on Monday saw the curtains come down on this year’s Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand. The Yatra season saw 65,65,624 pilgrims visiting the Char Dhams and Hemkund Sahib shrines. Now, the focus is on the winter pilgrimage.

The Yatra had started with the opening of the doors to Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines on April 19, which was followed by the doors of Kedarnath opening on April 22 and Badrinath on April 23. Between April 19 and November 15, 23,39,772 devotees visited Badrinath, 19,33,138 visited Kedarnath, 8,84,841 came to Yamunotri and 10,07,177 visited Gangotri. Hemkund Sahib, whose doors were opened on May 23 and closed on October 10, saw the arrival of 3,90,696 devotees during this period.

Closure Of Doors At Badrinath (ETV Bharat) Yatra season saw 297 pilgrims lose their lives While these pilgrimage shrines saw a record arrival of pilgrims, the Yatra season also witnessed the death of 289 devotees due to ill health. According to the State Emergency Operations Centre, 288 pilgrims died from cardiac arrest and one from other causes. Of these, 143 pilgrims died on the Kedarnath route alone, while 87 lost their lives on the way to Badrinath, 38 to Yamunotri and 21 on the way to Gangotri. In addition to these, eight pilgrims lost their lives, and one was injured due to the natural disasters along the route. Overall, 297 pilgrims died during the Yatra season. The Yatra season also witnessed a tragic helicopter crash in which six people, including the pilot, died. Badrinath witnessed maximum arrivals Sources disclosed that this was the first time that more than 10 lakh devotees reached the Gangotri shrine since the creation of Uttarakhand. The shrine saw an arrival of 10,07,177 devotees. With the closure of the shrine’s doors on November 10, Mother Ganga is now enshrined at her winter residence in Mukhba village.