Over 65 Lakh Pilgrims Visited Char Dhams And Hemkund Sahib This Year
Authorities are now promoting pilgrimage to the winter seats of the deities
Published : November 17, 2026 at 4:48 PM IST
Dehradun: The closing of the doors at Badrinath Temple at 9.37 pm on Monday saw the curtains come down on this year’s Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand. The Yatra season saw 65,65,624 pilgrims visiting the Char Dhams and Hemkund Sahib shrines. Now, the focus is on the winter pilgrimage.
The Yatra had started with the opening of the doors to Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines on April 19, which was followed by the doors of Kedarnath opening on April 22 and Badrinath on April 23. Between April 19 and November 15, 23,39,772 devotees visited Badrinath, 19,33,138 visited Kedarnath, 8,84,841 came to Yamunotri and 10,07,177 visited Gangotri. Hemkund Sahib, whose doors were opened on May 23 and closed on October 10, saw the arrival of 3,90,696 devotees during this period.
Yatra season saw 297 pilgrims lose their lives
While these pilgrimage shrines saw a record arrival of pilgrims, the Yatra season also witnessed the death of 289 devotees due to ill health. According to the State Emergency Operations Centre, 288 pilgrims died from cardiac arrest and one from other causes. Of these, 143 pilgrims died on the Kedarnath route alone, while 87 lost their lives on the way to Badrinath, 38 to Yamunotri and 21 on the way to Gangotri.
In addition to these, eight pilgrims lost their lives, and one was injured due to the natural disasters along the route. Overall, 297 pilgrims died during the Yatra season.
The Yatra season also witnessed a tragic helicopter crash in which six people, including the pilot, died.
Badrinath witnessed maximum arrivals
Sources disclosed that this was the first time that more than 10 lakh devotees reached the Gangotri shrine since the creation of Uttarakhand. The shrine saw an arrival of 10,07,177 devotees. With the closure of the shrine’s doors on November 10, Mother Ganga is now enshrined at her winter residence in Mukhba village.
At the same time, 884,841 devotees visited Yamunotri till its doors closed on November 11. Now the devotees will be able to visit the Yamuna Temple in Kharsali for the next six months. Kedarnath saw an arrival of 19,33,138 devotees till November 11. This was the highest arrival since 2023. For the next six months, the pilgrims of Lord Kedar can visit the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath.
However, the maximum arrival was at Badrinath, with 23,39,772 devotees visiting the shrine till November 15. The final day of the pilgrimage saw a large crowd of devotees at the shrine. Prior to the closing of the shrine for the winter on Monday, the Panch Puja tradition began there on November 12 during which the doors of the Ganesh, Adi Kedareshwar and Adi Guru Shankaracharya temples were also closed. The winter worship of Lord Badri Vishal will now take place at the Narasimha Temple in Jyotirmath. The worship of Lord Uddhava and Kubera will take place at Pandukeshwar.
Uttarakhand expects more than one lakh pilgrims in winter
Uttarakhand is expecting an increase in arrivals at the winter shrines this year for which preparations are underway at the government and administrative levels. The authorities expect around one lakh pilgrims during the winter season, which will be a considerable jump from around 73,000 arrivals in 2025.
Religious Affairs Minister Satpal Maharaj said, “The Uttarakhand Char Dham winter pilgrimage is encouraging reverse migration to the border villages by generating employment for the locals.” He also urged homestay operators to provide quality facilities and better services to tourists while ensuring continued tourism activity during the winter.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has stated that all preparations are underway for the winter pilgrimage. “People should come in winter to the Gaddisthals (winter seats) of the shrines and earn merit,” he said.
The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), which manages the two major pilgrimage sites of Badrinath and Kedarnath along with 47 other small and big temples, has disclosed that the income for the Yatra season is being calculated. The income stood at Rs 73.08 crore in 2025, while it was Rs 67.48 crore in 2022. It was Rs 93.86 crore in 2023 and Rs 86.55 crore in 2024.
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Badrinath Closure To Mark Char Dham Yatra’s End; Madhyamaheshwar Shuts For Winter