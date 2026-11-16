ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 6,000 CCTV Cameras Installed In Delhi Parks, Police Intensifies Women's Safety Measures

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has stepped up security measures across public spaces, educational institutions, working women's hostels and public transport hubs as part of an intensified drive to improve women's safety in the national capital.

More than 6,000 CCTV cameras have been installed in public parks, while 19,822 identified dark spots across the city are being brought under surveillance.

The measures are part of a three-month action plan prepared after Union Home Minister Amit Shah issued directions at Delhi Police Headquarters on October 24.

The plan focuses on improving public safety, strengthening support for victims, increasing police visibility, and ensuring effective prosecution in cases involving crimes against women.

According to a progress report accessed by ETV Bharat, the Delhi Police has identified 19,822 dark spots across the city and is taking steps to bring them under CCTV surveillance. It has also completed security audits of 1,635 public parks, with work underway to strengthen boundary walls, fencing and lighting arrangements to make these spaces safer for women and other visitors.

The police has set January 26, 2027, as the deadline for completing fencing and boundary wall work in all public parks. Security arrangements, including gates and regular police patrolling, have already been implemented in 503 large parks.

"Deployment of Police Control Room (PCR) vehicles outside public parks is also being ensured to improve the immediate response to distress calls," the report stated.

Technology-Driven Response And Increased Police Presence

As part of efforts to improve emergency response, the Delhi Police has reduced the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) 112 response time from 11 minutes and 53 seconds to 8 minutes and 2 seconds.

According to the report, 178 Pink Scooties have been deployed for dedicated patrolling, with each recording an average of 7.4 hours of active duty. The force has also introduced 35 all-women PCR vans to improve accessibility and response in cases involving women.

Female personnel currently account for 17.3 per cent of the Delhi Police workforce. The force aims to increase their representation to 25 per cent by 2030, the report stated.

The 125 Pink Booths operating across the capital receive an average of 308 walk-in complaints every day, giving women an accessible avenue to report grievances and seek assistance.

Women Help Desks also operate round the clock at airport, railway, and metro police stations. In addition, the police have established dedicated Anti-Human Trafficking Units in every district.

Under the 'Shishtachar' campaign, the police has conducted 17,387 drives and taken action against 1,24,010 individuals. The campaign aims to address inappropriate behaviour and improve women's safety in public spaces.

Hostels And Educational Institutions Under Security Watch

The Delhi Police has also intensified its community outreach, with particular attention to working women's hostels, girls' hostels, co-educational schools and colleges. Women police officers are playing an important role in awareness programmes and security assessments at these institutions.