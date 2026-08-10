ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 6,000 Agri Students Get ₹21.35 Crore Scholarship Via DBT As Govt Shifts To Monthly Payouts

New Delhi: As part of the government’s effort towards facilitating financial aid for agricultural education, the Union government on Monday transferred an amount exceeding ₹21.35 crore in scholarships to over 6,000 students throughout the country through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP).

While releasing the scholarship amount at ICAR-IARI, Pusa, the Union Minister for Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare, and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that scholarships for agricultural students would be transferred monthly to them through the DBT process.

According to the ministry, with the new initiative, agriculture students will now receive their scholarships every month directly through DBT, ensuring timely and hassle-free financial assistance.

Addressing the students, Chouhan said that scholarships are not merely a form of financial assistance but an important means of strengthening agricultural education and connecting it with practical learning and greater opportunities.

He said the DBT mechanism will ensure that students receive financial support on time and help eliminate the delays associated with traditional systems. Chouhan emphasised the importance of practical training in agricultural education. Classroom-based learning alone cannot produce good farmers, scientists or agricultural entrepreneurs, and hands-on training is essential for developing real competence in the agriculture sector.