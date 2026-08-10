Over 6,000 Agri Students Get ₹21.35 Crore Scholarship Via DBT As Govt Shifts To Monthly Payouts
Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the DBT mechanism will ensure that students receive financial support on time and help eliminate the delays associated with traditional systems.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 9:46 PM IST
New Delhi: As part of the government’s effort towards facilitating financial aid for agricultural education, the Union government on Monday transferred an amount exceeding ₹21.35 crore in scholarships to over 6,000 students throughout the country through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP).
While releasing the scholarship amount at ICAR-IARI, Pusa, the Union Minister for Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare, and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that scholarships for agricultural students would be transferred monthly to them through the DBT process.
According to the ministry, with the new initiative, agriculture students will now receive their scholarships every month directly through DBT, ensuring timely and hassle-free financial assistance.
Addressing the students, Chouhan said that scholarships are not merely a form of financial assistance but an important means of strengthening agricultural education and connecting it with practical learning and greater opportunities.
He said the DBT mechanism will ensure that students receive financial support on time and help eliminate the delays associated with traditional systems. Chouhan emphasised the importance of practical training in agricultural education. Classroom-based learning alone cannot produce good farmers, scientists or agricultural entrepreneurs, and hands-on training is essential for developing real competence in the agriculture sector.
He also urged students to share their suggestions and ideas for improvements in the system. Chouhan further said that the government is giving priority to food security, nutrition and farmers’ income security in the agriculture sector. Appreciating the contribution of ICAR scientists, research, along with the hard work of farmers, has played a vital role in strengthening the country’s food grain reserves.
The Union Minister encouraged young people to set larger goals beyond their careers and contribute meaningfully to the nation. He urged agriculture students not to limit themselves to seeking employment, but to take a leading role in innovation, start-ups and research in the agriculture sector.
The NSP-DBT system will make scholarship distribution more transparent, faster and seamless. Timely financial assistance will enable students to focus more effectively on their education.
He also emphasised that agricultural education must be integrated with technology, training and industry orientation to better address the challenges of the future.