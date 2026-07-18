Over 59% Candidates Improve Performance In CBSE Class X Second Board Exam
With the declaration of results, the pass percentage in the exam rose to 96.78, said officials.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 9:58 PM IST
New Delhi: The CBSE on Saturday declared the results for Class X second board exams.
With the declaration of results, the pass percentage in the exam rose to 96.78. The pass percentage in the first edition was 93.6 per cent, and the new pass percentage is the overall figure after combining the two results, officials said.
“Over 6.63 lakh candidates appeared for the second edition of the board exams, out of which more than 5.13 lakh appeared for improvement. Over 59 per cent of candidates improved their performance as compared to the main exam,” CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.
More than 1.49 lakh candidates had appeared in the compartment category, of which over 52 per cent cleared the exam, Bhardwaj said. In line with the recommendations of the National Education Policy-2020, CBSE introduced two board examinations for Class 10 from 2026.
CBSE Class X Second Board Examination 2026 Results Declared— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) July 18, 2026
Check your result on the DigiLocker Results Portal: https://t.co/Uez4FymzeI
Press Release: https://t.co/TM8nDt12Ih#CBSE #ClassXResults2026 #BoardResults #NEP2020 #DigiLocker pic.twitter.com/Qq3OQc4ZIe
The main exam was conducted from February 17 to March 11, followed by the second exam from May 15 to May 21.
The second exam provided the eligible students with an opportunity to improve their performance, with the better of the two performances being considered for preparing the final result.
Introduced for the first time under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the two-Board examination system allows students to improve their scores. While appearing in the main Board examination is mandatory, the second examination is optional. The higher score obtained in either attempt is reflected in the final marksheet.
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