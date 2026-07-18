ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 59% Candidates Improve Performance In CBSE Class X Second Board Exam

New Delhi: The CBSE on Saturday declared the results for Class X second board exams.

With the declaration of results, the pass percentage in the exam rose to 96.78. The pass percentage in the first edition was 93.6 per cent, and the new pass percentage is the overall figure after combining the two results, officials said.

“Over 6.63 lakh candidates appeared for the second edition of the board exams, out of which more than 5.13 lakh appeared for improvement. Over 59 per cent of candidates improved their performance as compared to the main exam,” CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

More than 1.49 lakh candidates had appeared in the compartment category, of which over 52 per cent cleared the exam, Bhardwaj said. In line with the recommendations of the National Education Policy-2020, CBSE introduced two board examinations for Class 10 from 2026.