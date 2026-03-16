ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 550 Indians Evacuated From Iran To Armenia: Govt On West Asia Situation

Iranian refugees walk with their belongings after crossing the border from Iran to Armenia at a border check point in the southern Armenian town of Meghri, on March 9, 2026, amid the Middle East war. ( AFP )

New Delhi: More than 550 Indian nationals in Iran have crossed into Armenia through the land border, while around 90 others have entered Azerbaijan, as India steps up efforts to ensure the safety of its citizens amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

Speaking at an inter-ministerial media briefing at the National Media Centre, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the evacuations were facilitated by Indian missions in the region.

Jaiswal's remarks came after External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar thanked the government and people of Armenia for assisting in the safe evacuation of Indian nationals from Iran. India's embassies in Tehran, Yerevan and Baku worked with local authorities to arrange transit, accommodation and flights, the spokesperson said.

The evacuation effort was coordinated by Indian missions in Tehran, Yerevan and Baku amid disruptions in regional airspace connectivity.

Director General of Press Information Bureau M. Attu, Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Sujata Sharma, Special Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office Rajesh Kumar Sinha, MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, Additional Secretary (Gulf), Ministry of External Affairs Aseem Mahajan, and other senior officials during an inter-ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia at the National Media Centre in New Delhi on Monday, March 16, 2026. (IANS)

The briefing was part of a series of inter-ministerial updates on developments in West Asia being held regularly since March 11 at the National Media Centre. Representatives from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and the Ministry of External Affairs shared updates on energy supplies, maritime operations and the welfare of Indian nationals in the region.

Officials said the Embassy of India in Tehran remains fully operational and has been relocating Indian students from locations outside Tehran to safer areas within Iran in recent days. The government is also in contact with companies employing Indian seafarers and members of the fishing community in Iran to ensure their safety.