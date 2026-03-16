Over 550 Indians Evacuated From Iran To Armenia: Govt On West Asia Situation
Around 2.2 lakh passengers have returned to India from the West Asia and Gulf region since February 28
Published : March 16, 2026 at 7:29 PM IST
New Delhi: More than 550 Indian nationals in Iran have crossed into Armenia through the land border, while around 90 others have entered Azerbaijan, as India steps up efforts to ensure the safety of its citizens amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.
Speaking at an inter-ministerial media briefing at the National Media Centre, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the evacuations were facilitated by Indian missions in the region.
Jaiswal's remarks came after External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar thanked the government and people of Armenia for assisting in the safe evacuation of Indian nationals from Iran. India's embassies in Tehran, Yerevan and Baku worked with local authorities to arrange transit, accommodation and flights, the spokesperson said.
The evacuation effort was coordinated by Indian missions in Tehran, Yerevan and Baku amid disruptions in regional airspace connectivity.
The briefing was part of a series of inter-ministerial updates on developments in West Asia being held regularly since March 11 at the National Media Centre. Representatives from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and the Ministry of External Affairs shared updates on energy supplies, maritime operations and the welfare of Indian nationals in the region.
Officials said the Embassy of India in Tehran remains fully operational and has been relocating Indian students from locations outside Tehran to safer areas within Iran in recent days. The government is also in contact with companies employing Indian seafarers and members of the fishing community in Iran to ensure their safety.
The ministry said it continues to closely monitor the evolving situation in West Asia and the Gulf region, with the safety and well-being of the Indian community remaining the government's top priority. A special control room set up by the ministry remains operational to respond to queries from Indian nationals and their families, while Indian missions across the region have activated 24×7 helplines and are issuing updated advisories.
According to the ministry, around 2.2 lakh passengers have returned to India from the West Asia and Gulf region since February 28, as flight operations gradually resume in parts of the region.
In the United Arab Emirates, flights from Dubai International Airport are gradually resuming after a temporary suspension earlier in the day. Limited flights by Indian and UAE carriers are also operating from Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, with more than 45 flights scheduled to India on Monday.
Flights are also operating from airports in Saudi Arabia and Oman, while Qatar has partially reopened its airspace, with Qatar Airways expected to operate three flights to India over the next two days.
However, airspace in Kuwait has remained closed since February 28. Special non-scheduled commercial flights by Jazeera Airways are expected to operate to India from Al Qaisumah International Airport. For Indian nationals in Bahrain and Iraq, where airspace remains closed, transit through Saudi Arabia is being facilitated.
The ministry also confirmed that the Embassy of India in Muscat is assisting the families of two Indian nationals who were killed in an attack in Sohar on March 13. Repatriation of the mortal remains is expected shortly, while the condition of injured Indian nationals is being monitored, and none are reported to be critically hurt.
Meanwhile, the Indian mission in Basra is assisting 15 Indian crew members of the vessel Safesea Vishnu, who were safely evacuated and are currently staying in a hotel in Basra. The mission is coordinating with Iraqi authorities for their early return to India and the repatriation of the mortal remains of a deceased Indian national.
Also Read