Over 500 KG Of Laddus, Sky-High Confidence: NDA Prepares For Grand Bihar Poll Celebrations

Patna: A day after polling for the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections concluded in two phases, the state now awaits the counting of votes on November 14. Early exit polls give an upper hand to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), prompting celebrations among its leaders and workers. Preparations for celebrations have been underway for the past three days. BJP workers in Patna have been enthusiastically making laddus, with 501 kilograms reportedly prepared. “Our victory is certain. The NDA government is returning with a two-thirds majority. The people of Bihar have endorsed the work done by PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar. That is why these laddus are being prepared,” said BJP leader Krishna Kumar ‘Kallu’. Union Minister Giriraj Singh expressed confidence in the NDA’s performance, saying that after Gujarat, Bihar is the only state where public sentiment remains strongly in favour of the government even after 20 years. “We believe the strike rate will be higher than in 2010. There has been strong enthusiasm among women voters,” he added.