Over 500 KG Of Laddus, Sky-High Confidence: NDA Prepares For Grand Bihar Poll Celebrations
Published : November 12, 2025 at 5:05 PM IST
Patna: A day after polling for the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections concluded in two phases, the state now awaits the counting of votes on November 14. Early exit polls give an upper hand to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), prompting celebrations among its leaders and workers.
Preparations for celebrations have been underway for the past three days. BJP workers in Patna have been enthusiastically making laddus, with 501 kilograms reportedly prepared. “Our victory is certain. The NDA government is returning with a two-thirds majority. The people of Bihar have endorsed the work done by PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar. That is why these laddus are being prepared,” said BJP leader Krishna Kumar ‘Kallu’.
#WATCH | #BiharElections2025 | 14 नवंबर को होने वाली मतगणना से पहले, पटना में भाजपा कार्यकर्ता मिलकर लड्डू तैयार कर रहे हैं। उनका कहना है कि वे 501 किलो लड्डू तैयार कर रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/RkiLfowWsV— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) November 12, 2025
Union Minister Giriraj Singh expressed confidence in the NDA’s performance, saying that after Gujarat, Bihar is the only state where public sentiment remains strongly in favour of the government even after 20 years. “We believe the strike rate will be higher than in 2010. There has been strong enthusiasm among women voters,” he added.
Another Union Minister, Nityanand Rai, also expressed similar optimism, stating, “The exit polls reflect the people’s approval of the NDA government. The NDA is expected to win even more seats. PM Modi’s leadership and the good governance under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have clearly influenced voters. The NDA government will be formed with a huge majority.”
Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said the people of Bihar have shown confidence in the double-engine government, sending a strong message to those who demeaned the state. “I sincerely thank all the people of Bihar for their trust in PM Modi and Nitish Kumar’s development agenda,” he said.
#WATCH दिल्ली: बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव 2025 के एग्जिट पोल पर केंद्रीय मंत्री गिरिराज सिंह ने कहा, " देश में गुजरात के बाद बिहार एक ऐसा राज्य है जहां 20 साल बाद भी सरकार के खिलाफ वातावरण नहीं बल्कि पक्ष में माहौल है। हमें लग रहा है कि 2010 से अधिक स्ट्राइक रेट रहेगा। महिलाओं में सरकार… pic.twitter.com/azjDxIEMvD— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) November 12, 2025
Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Rajiv Ranjan Prasad predicted that the actual results would surpass exit poll trends. “Once again, the NDA government will be formed under Nitish Kumar’s leadership. His work, combined with the double-engine government’s initiatives, has strengthened voter support, especially among women,” he said.
Santosh Kumar Suman, National President of the HAM Party and a Bihar government minister, stated, “The public is the ultimate decision-maker. Based on the enthusiasm and trust shown on the ground, we expect to win even more seats than in 2010. The Grand Alliance has fallen behind due to empty promises, unimplemented strategies, and a lack of leadership.”
The two-phase voting in Bihar saw strong participation, with 65.08% turnout in the first phase on November 6 and 69.12% in the second phase on November 11. Overall, voter turnout exceeded 67%, and the beneficiaries of this high participation will be revealed on November 14.
#WATCH | पटना: बिहार के उपमुख्यमंत्री विजय कुमार सिन्हा ने बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव 2025 के एग्जिट पोल पर कहा, " बिहार की जनता ने, लोकतंत्र की जननी की भूमि पर निवास करने वाले हर बिहारी, जिन लोगों ने बिहारी शब्द को गाली बनाया उन्हें सबक सिखाने का निर्णय दे दिया है। डबल इंजन की सरकार,… pic.twitter.com/Fl1QLs0GZj— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) November 12, 2025
