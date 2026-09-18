Over 500 Gold Coins Seized From Vehicle In Jammu Kashmir's Anantnag, Three Arrested
Police are yet to verify the origin of the coins, weight and estimated value, reports Mir Ishfaq
Published : September 18, 2026 at 5:06 PM IST
Anantnag: Security forces have recovered more than 500 gold coins from a vehicle in Mir Bazaar area of Jammu Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday afternoon and arrested three people, including a woman, officials said.
The operation was conducted jointly by the National Highway Police and the Indian Army’s 9 Rashtriya Rifles, they said.
The three accused, two men and a woman, were travelling in a car (Maruti Suzuki Jazz VX) bearing registration number MP09CS0541. “The vehicle was stopped near Mir Bazaar area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag while it was travelling from Qazigund toward Srinagar,” said an official.
The vehicle was seized and taken to a nearby police post for further investigation, he said.
A preliminary probe revealed that between 500 and 600 gold coins were recovered during the search. “We are yet to verify the origin of the coins, weight and estimated value,” the official added.
Authorities are questioning the arrested individuals and investigating where the gold was brought from and its intended destination. Further details, including the identities of those arrested, are expected after the investigation progresses.
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