ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 500 Gold Coins Seized From Vehicle In Jammu Kashmir's Anantnag, Three Arrested

Anantnag: Security forces have recovered more than 500 gold coins from a vehicle in Mir Bazaar area of Jammu Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday afternoon and arrested three people, including a woman, officials said.

The operation was conducted jointly by the National Highway Police and the Indian Army’s 9 Rashtriya Rifles, they said.

The three accused, two men and a woman, were travelling in a car (Maruti Suzuki Jazz VX) bearing registration number MP09CS0541. “The vehicle was stopped near Mir Bazaar area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag while it was travelling from Qazigund toward Srinagar,” said an official.