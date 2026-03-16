ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 5.3 Lakh Cases Settled In Jammu Kashmir Lok Adalats In 2025–26, With Settlements Exceeding Rs 243 Crore

File photo of people during the National Lok Adalat under the chairmanship of the District Legal Services Authority, in Rajouri on Dec 14, 2025. ( ANI Video grab )

Srinagar: Lok Adalats in Jammu and Kashmir have emerged as a crucial mechanism for reducing court pendency while providing faster and inexpensive relief to litigants. According to the National Lok Adalat reports from 2025 and this year so far, more than five lakh disputes were settled through the alternative dispute resolution system.

Reports published by the National Legal Services Authority (NLSA) from Lok Adalat sessions held in 2025 and the first sitting of 2026 show that 5,35,325 cases were disposed of in four Lok Adalats across Jammu and Kashmir, involving settlement amounts exceeding Rs 243 crore.

The numbers reveal the growing role of Lok Adalats in easing the burden on courts while resolving disputes ranging from motor accident claims to cheque dishonour, electricity dues and family matters.

The first National Lok Adalat of 2026, organised across Jammu and Kashmir by the J&K Legal Services Authority on March 14, saw 76,707 cases taken up by 194 benches, of which 67,993 disputes were settled amicably.

Officials said over Rs 55.86 crore was awarded as compensation or settlement in cases that included motor accident claims, civil disputes, criminal compoundable matters, labour issues, electricity and water bills, land acquisition cases and bank recovery disputes.

The event was supported by pre-Lok Adalat sittings and counselling sessions across districts to encourage parties to settle disputes without prolonged litigation.

According to the data from three National Lok Adalats held in 2025, the system had already been handling a large volume of disputes.

In the May 10, 2025, Lok Adalat, 1,82,786 cases were taken up, and 1,36,020 were disposed of, with settlements worth Rs 60.28 crore.

The September 13, 2025, Lok Adalat recorded the highest number of cases settled during the period, when 2,39,562 disputes were resolved out of 3,06,933 cases taken up, involving settlements of Rs 50.50 crore.

Later in the year, the December 13, 2025, Lok Adalat saw 91,750 cases settled, but it recorded the highest settlement amount at about Rs 76.65 crore, even though fewer cases were disposed of compared with September.

Legal experts believe Lok Adalats play a critical role in reducing case backlogs that often stretch for years in regular courts.