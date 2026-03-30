ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 48% Of Industries In Delhi, Other Northern States Yet To Transmit Data On New OCEMS Portal; CPCB Takes Note

New Delhi: Over 48 per cent of highly polluting industries in Delhi and other Northern states, including Uttar Pradesh, are yet to transmit data on the new Continuous Effluent Monitoring System (OCEMS) portal of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), from the old portal.

Taking note of this, the CPCB, under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, has given an extension of the timeline for connectivity to the new OCEMS portal of CPCB, in compliance with its earlier directions issued under Section 18(1)(b) of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981. The deadline has been extended till April 10, 2026.

The OCEMS is used by industries to continuously monitor their air emissions and water effluent, ensuring adherence to environmental regulations. These systems relay real-time data to concerned agencies, which can initiate alerts if pollution levels surpass established norms, facilitating prompt corrective measures.

Earlier, the CPCB issued a directive to the State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) and Pollution Control Committees (PCCs) to ensure that all industries nationwide, which are registered on the previous OCEMS portal, transition to the newly developed portal. Industries are a major source of pollution in Northern India. They contribute up to 20 per cent in the region.

What's in the new OCEMS portal?

This is basically a technical enhancement. It represents a more advanced iteration of the previous portal, designed to facilitate impeccable monitoring in a bid to continue its endeavour for environmental preservation.

In a recent letter addressed to the Member Secretary of the SPCB/PCC of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the CPCB referring to its earlier directives in connection with connecting the new OCEMS portal for industries in Delhi-National Capital Region, stated that it has decided to extend the compliance timeline by 15 days, which is April 10, following representations received by it in this regard.

Current status of industries on switching to the new OCEMS portal

According to the latest data of the CPCB, there are 959 air polluting industrial units in Delhi-NCR falling under sectors, namely -17 categories of highly polluting industries, common waste treatment/management facilities, red category (medium and large scale), food and food processing, textile, and metal processing, which were connected to its old portal. Out of these 959 industries, 462 industries have still not started transmitting data on the new OCEMS portal, which is more than 48 per cent of the total industries across the region.