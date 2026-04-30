Over 350 Train Trips Hit By Disruptions Due To Ongoing Railway Work Near Prayagraj
Due to railway work, train trips will be affected till June, resulting in cancellations, diversions and passenger inconvenience during summer travel, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : April 30, 2026 at 5:13 PM IST
New Delhi: Over 350 train trips, including several express and passenger services, are being affected from April to June due to the ongoing traffic block on the Churu-Sadulpur railway section in North Western and North Central Railway near Prayagraj.
Passengers travelling during the peak summer season are facing significant inconvenience, as the sudden increase in travel demand, along with the cancellation, diversion, and rescheduling of numerous trains, has compounded their difficulties.
This sudden development has created confusion and uncertainty among travellers, many of whom are struggling to find alternative options or secure confirmed tickets.
Passengers Face Uncertainty, Demand Better Planning
Commuters are particularly worried that these disruptions may continue for an extended period from April to June, impacting pre-planned journeys, family visits, and essential travel. The lack of clear, timely communication has further intensified passenger concerns.
Travellers are urging railways to provide better updates, minimise cancellations during peak season, and arrange additional services or alternate routes to ease the burden on passengers.
Expressing concern over the large-scale disruption to train services, Rishi Kumar, a passenger in Delhi, shared his mixed reaction. While he acknowledged the importance of ongoing modernisation efforts, he said the disruption had caused significant inconvenience.
"It is good that some modern development work is being carried out for passengers, but at the same time, I am quite annoyed that the railways are cancelling or diverting so many trains from a major division," he told ETV Bharat.
Echoing a similar sentiment, Parveen Sharma, another passenger and frequent traveller from Delhi, stressed the need for better planning by the authorities to ease the burden on commuters.
"The authorities should put in place a proper plan to provide relief to travellers so that they do not face inconvenience, especially those from lower-middle and economically weaker sections who cannot afford alternatives like air travel," Sharma added.
Why Train Services Are Being Disrupted
Every summer, a surge in passenger demand puts immense pressure on railway networks, prompting authorities to introduce special trains to ease congestion. These additional services are strategically deployed to accommodate the growing number of travellers.
However, to ensure smoother operations and avoid overburdening already busy routes, regular and special trains are often scheduled on different sections of the network, allowing for more efficient management of traffic and resources.
Amit Sudarshan, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, said that the railways are undertaking an Automatic Signalling Block to facilitate doubling work on the Churu-Sadulpur rail section of the Bikaner Division, specifically between the stations of Dudhwakhara, Haryal, Dokwa, and Sadulpur. Consequently, train services will be affected due to this work.
Operational Changes And Restrictions In Place
As notified by the railways, diversions, short terminations, and regulation of coaching and freight trains will be carried out due to yard remodelling work at Prayagraj (PRYJ) station (Phase -1A).
Railway officials said, "Further new train services like FTR Special and Holiday Special (TOD) will not be planned via Prayagraj during the whole block period. Restrictions on attachment/detachment of RA, party coaches, VPs, and coach attaching and detaching will remain in place during the entire block period."
Further diversion of trains via Prayagraj due to work in adjoining railway zones will be avoided during the entire block period. Due to trains being shifted to other platforms and increased cut-and-cross movements, the punctuality of Mail/Express trains is likely to be affected, the official said.
Railways Focus On Timely Completion, Safety
In a bid to streamline operations and avoid disruptions, the Railway Board has emphasised the need for a strong on-ground presence of officers and the deployment of adequate resources, including both manpower and materials. The focus is on ensuring that work progresses seamlessly without any "bursting" of blocks or deviation from timelines.
Special attention is being given to the effective utilisation of shadow blocks to minimise disruption. At the same time, efforts are being made to keep train detentions to a minimum while maintaining a balance between operational efficiency and passenger convenience.
Officials have been directed to execute all work with due regard to safety and operational feasibility, while also ensuring prior intimation to adjacent divisions and all concerned stakeholders. Once the Non-Interlocking (NI) work is completed, traffic facilities must be promptly restored. In this regard, written commitments will be obtained from the officers concerned to ensure accountability and timely compliance.
The railways have moved to tighten operations in the affected section, directing officials to complete all ongoing work within stipulated ETA limits while maintaining rigorous safety standards. Emphasis has been placed on strict adherence to established protocols, with no room for deviation during execution.
At the same time, authorities have turned their focus to service reliability. Train punctuality in the section will now be under close watch as officials work to arrest delays and prevent further declines in performance.
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