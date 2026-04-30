ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 350 Train Trips Hit By Disruptions Due To Ongoing Railway Work Near Prayagraj

New Delhi: Over 350 train trips, including several express and passenger services, are being affected from April to June due to the ongoing traffic block on the Churu-Sadulpur railway section in North Western and North Central Railway near Prayagraj.

Passengers travelling during the peak summer season are facing significant inconvenience, as the sudden increase in travel demand, along with the cancellation, diversion, and rescheduling of numerous trains, has compounded their difficulties.

This sudden development has created confusion and uncertainty among travellers, many of whom are struggling to find alternative options or secure confirmed tickets.

Passengers Face Uncertainty, Demand Better Planning

Commuters are particularly worried that these disruptions may continue for an extended period from April to June, impacting pre-planned journeys, family visits, and essential travel. The lack of clear, timely communication has further intensified passenger concerns.

Travellers are urging railways to provide better updates, minimise cancellations during peak season, and arrange additional services or alternate routes to ease the burden on passengers.

Expressing concern over the large-scale disruption to train services, Rishi Kumar, a passenger in Delhi, shared his mixed reaction. While he acknowledged the importance of ongoing modernisation efforts, he said the disruption had caused significant inconvenience.

"It is good that some modern development work is being carried out for passengers, but at the same time, I am quite annoyed that the railways are cancelling or diverting so many trains from a major division," he told ETV Bharat.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Parveen Sharma, another passenger and frequent traveller from Delhi, stressed the need for better planning by the authorities to ease the burden on commuters.

"The authorities should put in place a proper plan to provide relief to travellers so that they do not face inconvenience, especially those from lower-middle and economically weaker sections who cannot afford alternatives like air travel," Sharma added.

Why Train Services Are Being Disrupted

Every summer, a surge in passenger demand puts immense pressure on railway networks, prompting authorities to introduce special trains to ease congestion. These additional services are strategically deployed to accommodate the growing number of travellers.