Over 34 Lakh Voters Deleted From Electoral Rolls In Madhya Pradesh After SIR

The names deleted from the voter list are on various counts like absent, dead, shifted and duplicate voters during the revision.

In the final voter list published by the Election Commission of India, the electorate came down from 5.74 crore to 5.39 crore. These include 2.79 crore-plus male voters, 2.60 crore-plus female voters and 904 third gender voters. The multi-phase SIR in Madhya Pradesh began on October 27, 2025.

Bhopal: Over 34 lakh voters have been deleted from the electoral rolls in Madhya Pradesh following the Special Intensive Revision(SIR) of the voter list in the state.

A whopping 42.74 lakh voters were deleted in the first phase of the SIR exercise which saw the Booth Level Officers going door-to-door for enumeration in Madhya Pradesh and completed on December 23, 2025. Subsequently, the ECI issued notices for personal appearance to unmapped voters which saw an addition of nearly 8.5 lakh voters to the final voter list.

As per the final voter list after the SIR exercise, the number of voters has increased in the constituencies of Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda and Women and Child Development Minister Nirmala Bhuria, while the number of voters has decreased in the constituencies of all other ministers.

The largest voter deletion happened in the Govindpura Assembly constituency in Bhopal, which BJP Minister Krishna Gaur had won in the 2023 assembly election. As per the data, Govindpura has seen a deletion of 320,746 voters compared to 2023. Likewise, the Narela Assembly constituency has seen a deletion of 65,579 voters in 2026 compared to 2023.

Meanwhile, the number of voters in Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Deora's assembly constituency has increased compared to 2023. Deora's seat has seen an increase of 100 voters. In 2023, there were 2,45,608 voters in Malhargarh assembly constituency, which increased to 2,45,708 in 2026.

Similarly, the number of voters in Minister Nirmala Bhuria's Petlawad seat has increased by 6,886. In 2023, this seat had 2,88,592 voters, which has increased to 2,95,478 in 2026 after SIR.