Over 30% Posts Vacant In CPCB, More Than Half Positions Empty In State Pollution Boards
Across states and union territories, 6,165 posts remain vacant in SPCBs out of 12,213 sanctioned positions, indicating a major enforcement capacity gap, reports Santu Das.
Published : March 20, 2026 at 5:19 PM IST
New Delhi: According to data from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, over 30 per cent of posts in the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) are vacant, while more than 50 per cent positions remain unfilled in State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) across several States and Union Territories.
According to official data, out of 669 sanctioned posts, only 466 have been filled, leaving 203 positions vacant at CPCB.
Across States and UTs, 6,165 posts remain vacant in SPCBs out of 12,213 sanctioned positions, highlighting a significant gap in environmental enforcement capacity.
State-Wise Vacancy Snapshot
In Bihar, out of 72 sanctioned posts, only a few have been filled, leaving around 67 vacancies. Gujarat has 505 vacant posts out of 794 sanctioned positions.
In the northern region, Delhi has 62 vacancies, with 282 posts filled out of 344. Punjab has 80 vacancies out of 652 posts, while Haryana has 159 unfilled positions.
In the northeastern region, Assam has 49 vacancies out of 264 sanctioned posts. Tripura has filled 20 out of 29 posts, leaving nine vacancies.
In the southern region, Telangana has 50 per cent vacancies, with 115 posts filled out of 230. Kerala has 53 vacancies, Andhra Pradesh 176 and Karnataka 468.
Centre Urges States To Fill Posts
The Environment Ministry said vacancies in SPCBs and Pollution Control Committees are filled by respective state governments and UT administrations through recruitment, deputation and promotion.
The Centre has urged states and UTs to fill vacant posts at the earliest to strengthen pollution monitoring and enforcement mechanisms.
CPCB And SPCBs: Role And Responsibilities
The CPCB, a statutory body under the Environment Ministry, was established in September 1974 under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974. It was later entrusted with powers under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.
The board provides technical support to the Centre under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. Its key functions include preventing and controlling water pollution, improving air quality, and promoting environmental conservation nationwide.
SPCBs serve as the primary regulatory authorities in States and UTs, enforcing environmental laws, monitoring pollution levels, and preventing illegal discharges into water bodies. They also issue guidelines, notices and orders to ensure compliance with environmental norms.
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