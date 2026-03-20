ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 30% Posts Vacant In CPCB, More Than Half Positions Empty In State Pollution Boards

CPCB and SPCBs are responsible for monitoring pollution levels and enforcing environmental laws across India. ( Representational Image/IANS )

New Delhi: According to data from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, over 30 per cent of posts in the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) are vacant, while more than 50 per cent positions remain unfilled in State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) across several States and Union Territories.

According to official data, out of 669 sanctioned posts, only 466 have been filled, leaving 203 positions vacant at CPCB.

Across States and UTs, 6,165 posts remain vacant in SPCBs out of 12,213 sanctioned positions, highlighting a significant gap in environmental enforcement capacity.

State-Wise Vacancy Snapshot

In Bihar, out of 72 sanctioned posts, only a few have been filled, leaving around 67 vacancies. Gujarat has 505 vacant posts out of 794 sanctioned positions.

In the northern region, Delhi has 62 vacancies, with 282 posts filled out of 344. Punjab has 80 vacancies out of 652 posts, while Haryana has 159 unfilled positions.

In the northeastern region, Assam has 49 vacancies out of 264 sanctioned posts. Tripura has filled 20 out of 29 posts, leaving nine vacancies.

In the southern region, Telangana has 50 per cent vacancies, with 115 posts filled out of 230. Kerala has 53 vacancies, Andhra Pradesh 176 and Karnataka 468.