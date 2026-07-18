Over 3.4 Lakh Join Amarnath Yatra; Authorities Monitor Weather Closely For Safety
Amarnath Yatra progresses smoothly with over 3.4 lakh pilgrims; heavy rain forecast may affect pilgrimage; tight security in place for pilgrims' safety, reports Mir Ishfaq
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : July 18, 2026 at 7:10 PM IST
Srinagar: The Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2026, which began on July 3, is progressing smoothly with strong religious enthusiasm. So far, over 3.4 lakh pilgrims performed darshan of Holy cave, officials said.
Pilgrims left early Monday from Chandanwari in Pahalgam and Baltal in North Kashmir for pilgrimage after an overnight stay at the base camp.
The 17th convoy of 3,632 pilgrims departed from Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu in 148 vehicles. The group included 2,650 men, 858 women, one child, one sadhu, 104 sadhvis and 19 others. The convoy will reach Qazigund, where 1,008 pilgrims will head to Baltal and 2,624 to Pahalgam.
On Monday, 4,640 pilgrims left for darshan from both routes, 1,626 from Baltal and 3,014 from Pahalgam. On Sunday, 15,527 pilgrims had darshan of the Shivlingam.
Caretaker Mahinda Deependra Giri Ji announced that important rituals, including Bhumi Puja, Nogra Puja and flag hoisting, will be held in Pahalgam on July 29, coinciding with Ashadh Purnima (Vyas Purnima).
Weather around Pahalgam, Baltal, and the pilgrimage routes is currently pleasant with light clouds. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain in Jammu and Kashmir between July 20 and 25, with the highest intensity expected from July 20 to 23.
Flash floods, landslides, and cloudbursts are possible, especially in South Kashmir, and the public has been advised to avoid unnecessary travel. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely and may temporarily suspend the pilgrimage to ensure pilgrims’ safety.
Tight security also remains top priority along the route, with Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Security Forces, and other agencies providing round-the-clock protection with modern equipment.
At the Nunwan base camp, about 600 tents, three large huts, and 18 smaller huts are available for pilgrims. Thirteen langars are serving food, and a temporary 100-bed hospital is operational. The camp can accommodate more than 10,000 pilgrims with basic facilities.
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