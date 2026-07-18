ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 3.4 Lakh Join Amarnath Yatra; Authorities Monitor Weather Closely For Safety

Srinagar: The Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2026, which began on July 3, is progressing smoothly with strong religious enthusiasm. So far, over 3.4 lakh pilgrims performed darshan of Holy cave, officials said.

Pilgrims left early Monday from Chandanwari in Pahalgam and Baltal in North Kashmir for pilgrimage after an overnight stay at the base camp.

The 17th convoy of 3,632 pilgrims departed from Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu in 148 vehicles. The group included 2,650 men, 858 women, one child, one sadhu, 104 sadhvis and 19 others. The convoy will reach Qazigund, where 1,008 pilgrims will head to Baltal and 2,624 to Pahalgam.

Over 3.4 Lakh Join Amarnath Yatra; Authorities Monitor Weather Closely For Safety (ETV Bharat)

On Monday, 4,640 pilgrims left for darshan from both routes, 1,626 from Baltal and 3,014 from Pahalgam. On Sunday, 15,527 pilgrims had darshan of the Shivlingam.