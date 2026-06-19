ETV Bharat / bharat

SVAMITVA Survey Nears Completion; 3.19 Crore Property Cards Prepared for Rural Households

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath listens to Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the distribution of over 65 lakh property cards under the SVAMITVA Scheme to property owners in over 50,000 villages in more than 230 districts across 10 States and 2 Union territories through video conferencing. ( ANI photo )

New Delhi: The SVAMITVA Scheme, implemented by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, is moving steadily toward its goal of providing a formal "Record of Rights" to rural household owners through the issuance of property cards in inhabited villages across India.

As of June 15, drone surveys have been completed in around 3.30 lakh village abadi areas out of the targeted 3.38 lakh villages. Additionally, nearly 3.19 crore property cards have been prepared across 1.94 lakh villages.

Officials said the initiative is designed to strengthen financial security in rural areas by enabling property owners to use their holdings as financial assets for loans and other benefits, while also improving property tax administration, GIS-based planning, and Gram Panchayat development.

Highlighting the scheme's significance, a senior Ministry of Panchayati Raj official told ETV Bharat that SVAMITVA would help Gram Panchayats generate their own revenue for local development. Following the issuance of property cards, property owners will pay house tax, which can be utilized for village development projects, the official said.

"There is no prescribed target or expectation regarding the amount of house tax to be collected from villages for development purposes. The objective of the initiative is to promote self-reliance among Gram Panchayats by enabling them to generate their own revenue for undertaking development works," the official said.

According to Ministry data, based on the analysis of 14,139 Gram Panchayats across 32 districts of Maharashtra (2015-2025), property card distribution raised GP property tax revenue by plus 4.71 per cent ( Rs 10,284 per GP annually), other local taxes rose plus 7.57 per cent (Rs 5,566 per GP), and by contrast, drone-surveyed villages without card districts saw property tax revenue fall (minus 12.29 per cent and total tax revenue crash minus 14.22 per cent).