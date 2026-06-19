SVAMITVA Survey Nears Completion; 3.19 Crore Property Cards Prepared for Rural Households
Drone surveys have been completed in 3.30 lakh villages as SVAMITVA Scheme enables issuance of property cards in villages across India.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 7:59 PM IST|
Updated : June 19, 2026 at 9:06 PM IST
New Delhi: The SVAMITVA Scheme, implemented by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, is moving steadily toward its goal of providing a formal "Record of Rights" to rural household owners through the issuance of property cards in inhabited villages across India.
As of June 15, drone surveys have been completed in around 3.30 lakh village abadi areas out of the targeted 3.38 lakh villages. Additionally, nearly 3.19 crore property cards have been prepared across 1.94 lakh villages.
Officials said the initiative is designed to strengthen financial security in rural areas by enabling property owners to use their holdings as financial assets for loans and other benefits, while also improving property tax administration, GIS-based planning, and Gram Panchayat development.
Highlighting the scheme's significance, a senior Ministry of Panchayati Raj official told ETV Bharat that SVAMITVA would help Gram Panchayats generate their own revenue for local development. Following the issuance of property cards, property owners will pay house tax, which can be utilized for village development projects, the official said.
"There is no prescribed target or expectation regarding the amount of house tax to be collected from villages for development purposes. The objective of the initiative is to promote self-reliance among Gram Panchayats by enabling them to generate their own revenue for undertaking development works," the official said.
According to Ministry data, based on the analysis of 14,139 Gram Panchayats across 32 districts of Maharashtra (2015-2025), property card distribution raised GP property tax revenue by plus 4.71 per cent ( Rs 10,284 per GP annually), other local taxes rose plus 7.57 per cent (Rs 5,566 per GP), and by contrast, drone-surveyed villages without card districts saw property tax revenue fall (minus 12.29 per cent and total tax revenue crash minus 14.22 per cent).
The scheme has also contributed to greater financial inclusion. Based on RBI data from more than 8,000 bank branches in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra, overall credit uptake increased by 6.5 per cent, with Maharashtra registering the highest growth of around 15-16 per cent. Officials said these findings show the scheme’s systemic impact by strengthening both fiscal empowerment and financial inclusion of rural households.
IIM-Ahmedabad conducted the impact evaluation of SVAMITVA, and the report was submitted on March 27 this year. Under this analysis of property tax and OSR (Own Source Revenue) based on data of 14 thousand GPs of Maharashtra for the period of 2015-2025 shows, GP property tax revenue + 4.71 per cent, other local taxes +7.57 per cent, total tax revenue +4.29 per cent, and OSR +4.08 per cent, the government data states.
Annual impact of property cards on registered residential parcel mutation in Madhya Pradesh reveals increased residential formalisation alongside agricultural stabilisation. Residential land parcels saw a +6.2 per cent annual increase in registered mutations, and agricultural parcels saw a -4.87 per cent annual decrease in registered mutations.
Officials further noted that the scheme has strengthened property rights for rural households by providing formal ownership records, enhancing legal security and ownership certainty. It has also promoted women's empowerment by increasing their participation and recognition as property owners, they added.
According to officials, under the scheme, the Survey of India is conducting large-scale drone mapping of rural inhabited areas to generate high-resolution and accurate maps. These maps form the basis for issuing property cards and granting ownership rights to rural households, they added.
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