Over 250 Train Trips Cancelled Or Diverted Till February 16: Check The Full List Here

New Delhi: Travellers planning journeys through the Northern and North Western Railways are in for a disruption, as large-scale railway infrastructure upgrades are set to affect train operations in the coming days. With work underway to automatic block signaling, the railways will cancel or divert more than 250 train trips of such particular route.

Passengers who have already booked confirmed tickets may now have to revisit their itineraries, while those planning trips are being advised to check the latest train schedules before setting out.

Following the automatic block signaling system installation from January 27 to February 16, trains trips will be cancelled, partially cancelled, diverted and deregulated.

Showing his concern over the large number of train trips disruption, Rishi Kumar, a passenger from Delhi, told ETV Bharat, "While infrastructure upgrades are welcome, the scale of the disruption is frustrating. It is good that modern development work is being done for train passengers, but on the other hand, I am very annoyed that the railway will cancel or divert such a large number of train trips such areas."

"The authorities should put a proper relief plan in place to ensure passengers are not put to hardship. Travellers, especially those from lower-middle and poorer sections who cannot afford air travel, should not be made to suffer due to these disruptions," he said.

Raising the same concerning issues, Shrikant Sharma, a traveler, hailed the Railway's move to develop automatic signaling block system, calling it a step that could significantly improve passenger safety. Talking to ETV Bharat, Sharma said, "Such infrastructure updates would benefit both the Railways and commuters, but stressed the importance of careful planning. Construction work should be scheduled during months when passenger traffic is at its lowest, so that travelers are spared unnecessary inconvenience."

The Railways will undertake automatic block signaling work as part of the doubling project between Dobhbhali–Lahli–Kalanaur Kalan stations on the Bhiwani–Rohtak section of the Bikaner Division. Due to this work, rail traffic will be affected.

Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, said, "The some train services operating on the North Western Railway will be affected due to the technical work."

As per Northern railway, due to commissioning of patch doubling work with an automatic block signaling system over Bikaner Division some trains will remain temporarily diverted.

Cancelled Train Services (from originating station):

Train number 54016, Bhiwani-Rohtak train service will remain cancelled from January 27 to February 16 (21 trips).

Train number 54013, Rohtak-Bhiwani train service will remain cancelled from January 27 to February 16 (21 trips).

Train number 54018, Bhiwani-Rohtak train service will remain cancelled from January 27 to February 16 (21 trips).

Train number 54015, Rohtak-Bhiwani train service will remain cancelled from January 26 to February 15 (21 trips).

Train number 54014, Bhiwani-Rohtak train service will remain cancelled from January 27 to February 16 (21 trips).

Train number 54011, Rohtak-Hansi train service will remain cancelled from February 14 to 16 (3 trips).

Train number 54012, Hansi-Rohtak train service will remain cancelled from February 14 to 16 (3 trips).

Train number 54424, Hisar-New Delhi train service, will remain cancelled on February 14 (1 trip).