Over 250 Elephants Saved From collisions With Trains Under NFR Limits In 9 Months
A combination of NFR’s technology-driven systems, enhanced vigilance and close coordination with the forest department has led to the success, he said.
By PTI
Published : October 4, 2026 at 6:35 PM IST
Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier Railway on Sunday said more than 250 elephants have been saved from train hits in the last nine months through intensified efforts by all stakeholders in its jurisdiction.
From January to September this year, timely interventions by the railway personnel helped save 255 elephants across its Alipurduar, Rangia, Lumding and Tinsukia divisions, NFR chief spokesperson Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.
A combination of NFR’s technology-driven systems, enhanced vigilance and close coordination with the forest department has led to the success, he said.
The NFR has taken several proactive and technology-driven measures to prevent elephant–train collisions in vulnerable areas.
These include deployment of an AI-based Intrusion Detection System (IDS) using Distributed Acoustic System (DAS) technology, which provides real-time alerts on elephant movement near tracks.
Other preventive measures include night-time and temporary speed restrictions based on elephant sightings, enhanced patrolling, sensitisation of train crews, cautionary signage, vegetation clearance and real-time coordination with the forest department, the NFR spokesperson said.
The ‘Plan Bee’ system, using amplified honeybee sounds to keep wild elephants away from train tracks, has also been installed at vulnerable locations.
The NFR has also undertaken the construction of underpasses at identified locations to facilitate safer wildlife movement and keep elephants away from railway tracks, the spokesperson said.
The railway is also undertaking regular sensitisation of train crews, staffers, pantry car personnel and passengers to prevent food waste from being discarded near railway tracks, which could attract elephants and other animals.
“Continuous coordination and real-time communication with the forest department further enable timely action whenever elephant movement is detected,” Sharma added.
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