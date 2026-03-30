ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 2.37 Lakh Electors To Avail Home Voting In Upcoming Assembly Polls And Bypolls

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday said more than 2.37 lakh electors will avail home voting in the upcoming Assembly polls and by polls in different states and Union Territory (UT).

The poll panel announced the schedule for the Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal and bye-elections in 6 states including Tripura and Karnataka on March 15. Elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu , Puducherry and Assam will be held in a single phase and West Bengal in two phases.

The ECI said while citing Section 60(c) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, said that the act provides the optional facility of home voting for Elderly Voters above 85 years of age and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) flagged in Electoral Rolls who may cast their vote through postal ballot. Such electors have to apply to their concerned Returning Officer within 5 days from the date of notification.

Accordingly, over 2.37 lakh electors in Kerala, Assam and Puducherry have been approved so far by the Returning Officers (ROs) for the home-voting facility, the EC said. Out of these, the highest number of more than 85 years approved for home voting by the ROs are 1,45,521.

The poll panel said the elector will be informed of the schedule of home voting in advance and a team of polling officials will visit the elector's residence to collect their vote.