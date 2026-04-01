ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 1,400 URLs Blocked For Fake News During Operation Sindoor: Govt in Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings in the House during the second part of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 1, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: More than 1,400 URLs on digital media were blocked by the government during Operation Sindoor for disseminating fake news, Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday. Replying to a written question, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan also said that a total of 2,913 fact-checks have been published so far by the Fact Check Unit (FCU), which functions under the Press Information Bureau.

The FCU identifies fake news, misinformation relating to the central government and after verifying the authenticity of news from authorised sources, the FCU publishes correct information on its social media platforms, he said.

Additionally, Murugan said, the government encourages citizens to report suspicious content for verification, thereby strengthening public participation in combating misinformation.

"The FCU has identified various fake claims related to the Government of India, including deepfakes, AI-generated and misleading videos, notifications, letters and websites," he said.