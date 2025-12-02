ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 1,400 Delegates Participate In Kashi Tamil Sangamam Aimed At Bridging North-South Cultural Ties

Varanasi: More than 1,400 delegates from Tamil Nadu participated in Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0, launched today in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath formally inaugurated it at Namo Ghat. This event is special in many ways as it will provide an opportunity to understand and learn about the cultural heritage and traditions of the two regions.

These delegates include students, teachers, writers, media professionals, those from agriculture and related fields, professionals and artisans, women, and spiritual scholars.

This time, the emphasis will be on learning the Tamil language and educational exchange. The event will conclude with a ceremony in Rameswaram on December 15th.

Namo Ghat, Varanasi (ETV Bharat)

The theme for this year's event is - 'Tamil Karkalam', (Let's Learn Tamil).

This edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0 will promote the study of the Tamil language and foster the belief that all Indian languages ​​are part of a common Indian language family. Linguistic diversity strengthens cultural unity.

This year's edition will also have a strong educational focus, emphasising language-based cultural exchange and youth engagement. This will provide students from the Kashi region with an opportunity to immerse themselves in the Tamil language and experience the rich heritage of Tamil Nadu first hand.