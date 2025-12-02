Over 1,400 Delegates Participate In Kashi Tamil Sangamam Aimed At Bridging North-South Cultural Ties
This edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0 will promote the study of the Tamil language and foster educational exchange.
Published : December 2, 2025 at 8:28 PM IST
Varanasi: More than 1,400 delegates from Tamil Nadu participated in Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0, launched today in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath formally inaugurated it at Namo Ghat. This event is special in many ways as it will provide an opportunity to understand and learn about the cultural heritage and traditions of the two regions.
These delegates include students, teachers, writers, media professionals, those from agriculture and related fields, professionals and artisans, women, and spiritual scholars.
This time, the emphasis will be on learning the Tamil language and educational exchange. The event will conclude with a ceremony in Rameswaram on December 15th.
The theme for this year's event is - 'Tamil Karkalam', (Let's Learn Tamil).
This edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0 will promote the study of the Tamil language and foster the belief that all Indian languages are part of a common Indian language family. Linguistic diversity strengthens cultural unity.
This year's edition will also have a strong educational focus, emphasising language-based cultural exchange and youth engagement. This will provide students from the Kashi region with an opportunity to immerse themselves in the Tamil language and experience the rich heritage of Tamil Nadu first hand.
At least ten ministries, including Railways, Culture, Tourism, Textiles, Youth Affairs, and Sports, and institutions -- IIT Madras and Banaras Hindu University, are serving as key partners for the Sangamam.
One of the most significant initiatives of KTS 4.0 is the Agastya Abhiyaan. It is a journey that begins today from Tenkasi (Tamil Nadu) and will reach Kashi on December 10th. The journey will travel through the mythological paths associated with sage Agastya. It showcases Tamil Nadu's contribution to the Indian knowledge system. It also honours the legacy of the Pandyan ruler.
The ruler travelled north to spread the message of cultural unity. During this time, he built a Shiva temple, which was named Tenkasi (South Kashi). This journey showcases the civilizational connections of the Chera, Chola, Pandya, Pallava, Chalukya, and Vijayanagara periods. It also raises awareness about traditional Tamil literature, Siddha medicine and shared heritage traditions.
Tamil will be taught to students in Uttar Pradesh. Fifty Hindi-speaking Tamil teachers, including DBHPS preachers, will be deployed in Varanasi schools. Before arriving in Uttar Pradesh, they will undergo training at the Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT). Each teacher will conduct a short-term spoken Tamil module for a batch of 30 students. A total of 1,500 students will learn basic Tamil through this initiative.
The Tamil Department of BHU, CIIL Mysore, IRCTC, and the Varanasi Administration will assist in the initiative.
Young people from North India who wish to learn the Tamil language can gain direct exposure to the cultural traditions of the region. Students will be taken on tours to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Kedar Ghat, Sarnath, and Tamil heritage pockets. Students will also visit the ancestral home of the great poet Subramania Bharati and interact with Tamil-speaking communities in the city.
BHU will host daily cultural programs featuring artists from Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. Exhibitions will feature handlooms, handicrafts, ODOP products, books, and traditional food. Academic sessions will also take place. Following this, the Kashi Tamil Sangamam will conclude on December 15th.