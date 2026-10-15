ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 13 Crore Voters Deleted, What Is This If Not A 'Setting': Dipke

New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday accused the government of attempting to influence electoral outcomes through alleged voter deletions and asked whether the names of over 13 crore voters being struck off was a "setting".

Addressing a press conference along with All India Students' Association national president Neha Bora, Students' Federation of India leader Aishe Ghosh, All India Students' Federation national president Viraaj Devang and actor Prakash Raj among others, Dipke also alleged that extraordinary restrictions have been imposed in the capital to prevent people from joining protests demanding Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

He added that authorities were suppressing dissent over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Questioning the deletions against the backdrop of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he said, "The margin of victory in 2024 was just 2 per cent. Over 13 crore voters deleted."

"Where 2 per cent is deciding the election, you are deleting 13 crore votes. What is this if not a setting?" he asked.

The BJP won 240 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats in 2024 with 36.56 per cent of the votes polled, while the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 293 seats to form the government.

On the crackdown on protesters, Dipke said, "Former chief ministers, MPs, leaders of the opposition, all were detained. For the first time in the history of India, the Railways was shut, and metros were shut for Gyanesh," he said, questioning why the government was protecting the chief election commissioner.

Describing the slogan of 'One Nation, One Election' as a cover for a different political objective, he said, "'One Nation, One Election' was a slogan. The real intention is 'One Nation, One Party, One Leader'." Dipke also accused the government of targeting protesters carrying the national flag.

"Those who never embraced the tricolour are attacking it. Our comrades were walking in Connaught Place with the tricolour and have all been detained. When did holding the tiranga become a crime," he asked.

The CJP has announced a "Lehra do Tiranga" march at Central Park in Connaught Place here on Friday. Dipke urged citizens to join the demonstration, asserting that waving the national flag was a democratic right. He also appealed to political parties to join.

"(Narendra) Modi cannot be bigger than (Mahatma) Gandhi and (Jawaharlal) Nehru," he added.