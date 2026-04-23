ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 12 Lakh Indians Return From Gulf Amid West Asia Tensions, Flights Continue: MEA

New Delhi: Amid the evolving security situation in West Asia and the Gulf, over 12 lakh Indians have returned home in recent weeks, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

Speaking at an inter-ministerial briefing, Additional Secretary (Gulf) Aseem R Mahajan said, “Since February 28, around 12 lakh 12 thousand (12,12,000) passengers travelled from the region to India.”

He added that the government is closely monitoring the situation and ensuring that Indian nationals can return safely.

Flights Continue, Situation Improving

Despite tensions in the region, flight operations between Gulf countries and India are continuing, though with some limitations.

Mahajan, as quoted by ANI, said, “Airlines continue to operate limited commercial flights based on operational and safety considerations between the UAE and India. Today, around 110 flights are expected to operate from the UAE to India.”

Flights are also running from Saudi Arabia and Oman, while Qatar’s airspace is partially open with services operating to India. However, Kuwait’s airspace remains closed, and airlines are using alternative routes, including operations from Saudi Arabia’s Dammam.

Evacuations From Iran, Assistance Ongoing