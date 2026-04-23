Over 12 Lakh Indians Return From Gulf Amid West Asia Tensions, Flights Continue: MEA
MEA says flights continue, evacuation efforts are ongoing, and assistance is being provided to nationals across the region.
Published : April 23, 2026 at 5:43 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid the evolving security situation in West Asia and the Gulf, over 12 lakh Indians have returned home in recent weeks, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.
Speaking at an inter-ministerial briefing, Additional Secretary (Gulf) Aseem R Mahajan said, “Since February 28, around 12 lakh 12 thousand (12,12,000) passengers travelled from the region to India.”
He added that the government is closely monitoring the situation and ensuring that Indian nationals can return safely.
Flights Continue, Situation Improving
Despite tensions in the region, flight operations between Gulf countries and India are continuing, though with some limitations.
Mahajan, as quoted by ANI, said, “Airlines continue to operate limited commercial flights based on operational and safety considerations between the UAE and India. Today, around 110 flights are expected to operate from the UAE to India.”
Flights are also running from Saudi Arabia and Oman, while Qatar’s airspace is partially open with services operating to India. However, Kuwait’s airspace remains closed, and airlines are using alternative routes, including operations from Saudi Arabia’s Dammam.
Evacuations From Iran, Assistance Ongoing
Highlighting evacuation efforts, Mahajan said India’s embassy in Tehran is actively helping citizens leave the country. He said, “So far, 2,428 Indian nationals have moved out of Iran into Armenia and Azerbaijan. This includes 1,096 Indian students and 657 Indian fishermen.”
Iran’s airspace remains partially open for cargo and chartered flights, while Israel has resumed limited flight operations for onward travel.
Government On Alert, Helplines Active
The MEA said it is working around the clock to ensure the safety and welfare of Indians in the region. Mahajan noted, “Our embassies and consulates in the region are operating round-the-clock helplines to provide timely assistance. They are proactively assisting our citizens.”
He added that the ministry is in constant touch with state governments and Indian missions abroad to coordinate efforts and share advisories.
Global Tensions Continue To Evolve
The situation in West Asia remains fluid, with the US pushing for diplomatic engagement with Iran even as a fragile ceasefire holds. While Washington has not set a deadline, it has maintained pressure on Tehran, including continuing a naval blockade. Iran, however, has criticised these measures, calling them provocative and a violation of the ceasefire. Amid this uncertainty, Indian authorities continue to prioritise the safe return and welfare of their citizens in the region.
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