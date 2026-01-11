'Over 1,000 Suicide Bombers Ready To Strike India', Boasts Masood Azhar In Online Audio Clip
The terrorist can be heard saying if he reveals the 'real' number of suicide bombers, it will shock the global community.
Published : January 11, 2026 at 9:46 PM IST
New Delhi: Chief of banned terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), in a new audio recording, that surfaced online on Sunday boasted that "thousands of bombers are on standby" to infiltrate and prepared to carry out terror attacks in India.
In the audio clip, which has now gone viral, Azhar is heard saying that more than 1,000 suicide bombers are ready to strike India at any time. He also claims that if he reveals the 'real' number of bombers, it will shock the global community.
"Ye (suicide bombers) ek nahi, do nahi, 100 nahi, ye 1,000 bhi nahi, agar poori taadat bata doon, toh kal duniya ki media par hungama mach jayega..." (These suicide bombers are not one, not two, not 100, not even 1,000. If I tell you the full number, there will be an uproar in the world's media tomorrow...)," Azhar allegedly is heard saying in the audio.
He goes on to say that his 'warriors' are not driven by material comforts of life and are ready for 'shahadat' (martrydom) while serving their goals. The date and authenticity of the audio recording has not been independently verified yet.
This is not the first time that Azhar has made his vile and wicked intentions clear for fomenting terror in India. He is a prime accused in masterminding several terror attacks, including the 2001 Parliament attack and the 2008 Mumbai attacks.
Azhar's audio warnings are seen as another desperate attempt to spread propaganda and make hollow threats to revitalise his own, which inflicted heavy losses by Indian military during the Operation Sindoor. Azhar is a UN-designated terrorist and has been long been spewing venom and plotting terror attacks against India from the Pakistani soil.
With Agency Inputs
Also Read
JeM Chief Masood Azhar Says 10 Members Of His Family, 4 Others Killed In India's Missile Attack