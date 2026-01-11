ETV Bharat / bharat

'Over 1,000 Suicide Bombers Ready To Strike India', Boasts Masood Azhar In Online Audio Clip

New Delhi: Chief of banned terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), in a new audio recording, that surfaced online on Sunday boasted that "thousands of bombers are on standby" to infiltrate and prepared to carry out terror attacks in India.

In the audio clip, which has now gone viral, Azhar is heard saying that more than 1,000 suicide bombers are ready to strike India at any time. He also claims that if he reveals the 'real' number of bombers, it will shock the global community.

"Ye (suicide bombers) ek nahi, do nahi, 100 nahi, ye 1,000 bhi nahi, agar poori taadat bata doon, toh kal duniya ki media par hungama mach jayega..." (These suicide bombers are not one, not two, not 100, not even 1,000. If I tell you the full number, there will be an uproar in the world's media tomorrow...)," Azhar allegedly is heard saying in the audio.

He goes on to say that his 'warriors' are not driven by material comforts of life and are ready for 'shahadat' (martrydom) while serving their goals. The date and authenticity of the audio recording has not been independently verified yet.