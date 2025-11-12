ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 1000 Detained In Kashmir In Sweeping Anti-Terror Raids After Delhi Red Fort Blast

Mir Ishfaq, Kousar Arfat and Shahid Tak contributed to report

Srinagar: Days after a car bomb blast ripped through the area near Delhi’s Red Fort, police and other security agencies across Jammu and Kashmir have intensified raids and other counterterrorism operations across the valley. Over 1000 people, comprising overground workers (OGWs), sympathisers, members of banned outfits like Jamaat-e-Islaami (JeI) and relatives of terrorists who are in Pakistan, have been detained.

Police said that about 500 were picked up in Kulgam alone, which was once the epicentre of militancy and would see frequent encounters until 2019, when Article 370 was abrogated. The erstwhile state was bifurcated into two union territories.

“Raids were carried out at over 200 locations of the Kulgam district in the past four days, leading to the seizure of incriminating material and digital devices,” said a spokesperson. “Around 500 people associated with banned organisations were questioned. Many were granted bail, while some were shifted to District Jail Mittan, Anantnag, under the Anti-Subversion Acts.”

Raids in Baramulla

In a similar operation, simultaneous raids were conducted at over 25 locations in the Sopore, Zinger and Rafiabad areas of the Baramulla district. The action was taken based on intelligence inputs suggesting that JeI-affiliated people are allegedly trying to revive activities under new fronts.