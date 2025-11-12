Over 1000 Detained In Kashmir In Sweeping Anti-Terror Raids After Delhi Red Fort Blast
Anti-terror operations have been intensified in Jammu and Kashmir after the Delhi car blast, detaining over 1,000 people and conducting 200-plus raids targeting banned outfits.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : November 12, 2025 at 2:20 PM IST
Mir Ishfaq, Kousar Arfat and Shahid Tak contributed to report
Srinagar: Days after a car bomb blast ripped through the area near Delhi’s Red Fort, police and other security agencies across Jammu and Kashmir have intensified raids and other counterterrorism operations across the valley. Over 1000 people, comprising overground workers (OGWs), sympathisers, members of banned outfits like Jamaat-e-Islaami (JeI) and relatives of terrorists who are in Pakistan, have been detained.
Police said that about 500 were picked up in Kulgam alone, which was once the epicentre of militancy and would see frequent encounters until 2019, when Article 370 was abrogated. The erstwhile state was bifurcated into two union territories.
“Raids were carried out at over 200 locations of the Kulgam district in the past four days, leading to the seizure of incriminating material and digital devices,” said a spokesperson. “Around 500 people associated with banned organisations were questioned. Many were granted bail, while some were shifted to District Jail Mittan, Anantnag, under the Anti-Subversion Acts.”
Raids in Baramulla
In a similar operation, simultaneous raids were conducted at over 25 locations in the Sopore, Zinger and Rafiabad areas of the Baramulla district. The action was taken based on intelligence inputs suggesting that JeI-affiliated people are allegedly trying to revive activities under new fronts.
“During the raids, several documents, digital gadgets, and printed materials linked to the banned outfit were seized for detailed examination,” the police said.
In a statement, Sopore Police said that the operations were precautionary and intelligence-based, aimed at preserving peace and ensuring that no organisation or individual exploits the local population. “This is also part of a firm resolve by police to continue operations against all elements associated with banned organisations and terrorist networks,” it added.
Crackdown in Shopian
Large-scale raids were also conducted in South Kashmir’s Shopian district targeting the homes of JeI workers, including Dr Hameed Fayaz of Nadigam and Muhammad Yousuf Falahi of Chitragam. “The operations were launched under the ambit of counterterrorism following sensitive intelligence inputs,” per sources.
Following the Delhi blast, security has been put on high alert across Jammu and Kashmir, with investigators tracing potential links to Kashmir. In the latest development, a doctor working at a Jammu and Kashmir government tertiary care hospital has been taken in for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation. Identified as Dr Tajamul Ahmad Malik, he hails from South Kashmir’s Kulgam district and was working at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital (SMHS) in Srinagar.
Meanwhile, forces have set up checkpoints along major highways and in sensitive areas, as raids continue in Shopian, Pulwama, and Anantnag districts.
