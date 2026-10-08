Over 100 Women Constables Fall Ill As Expired Tear Gas Shells Fired For Disposal At Bihar Police Battalion
33 trainee women constables, and five constables who were firing the expired shells, were admitted to Darbhanga Medical College, 37 in emergency, reports Dev Raj.
Published : October 8, 2026 at 2:26 PM IST
Patna: Over 100 trainee women police constables fell ill on Wednesday afternoon at the Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP) Battalion No. 13 at Darbhanga, while expired tear gas shells were being ‘destroyed by firing’ inside the campus. Five police personnel, who were firing the shells, also fell ill.
After the police constables came under the influence of the tear gas and complained of nausea, dizziness, breathlessness and itching, all of them were rushed to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) for treatment. Doctors at DMCH immediately gave them emergency medical attention.
The government ordered an inquiry into the incident on Thursday, and issued a showcause notice to BSAP-13 commandant Ravish Kumar for not informing his senior officials about the mishap.
According to senior officials, after a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) posted at BSAP-13 ordered the firing of expired tear gas shells on Wednesday afternoon, five constables fired around 25-30 shells that had expired 2-4 years ago.
Meanwhile, training for recently recruited women constables was ongoing inside the campus. Over 100 of the constables had gathered to witness the firing of the expired tear gas shells after eating lunch.
“Almost immediately, the five constables firing the expired tear gas shells, started vomiting. Soon, the around 100 women constables began complaining about feeling unwell. Altogether, 33 trainee women constables, and the five constables who were firing the expired shells, were admitted to DMCH. They were treated and discharged after a couple of hours,” BSAP additional director general (ADG) Nayyar Hasnain Khan told ETV Bharat.
Admitting that it was a lapse on the part of BSAP-13 officers, Khan pointed out that provisions exist to destroy expired tear gas shells, but this must be done at a secluded place with no one present nearby. He has ordered a probe into the lapses that led to the incident.
“Perhaps, the officers underestimated the potency of expired shells, but there is definitely a lapse. The area where the shells were fired should have been cordoned off. Also, senior officials were not informed about the incident. We have asked the BSAP North Zone deputy inspector general (DIG), based at Muzaffarpur, to visit the concerned battalion, conduct a thorough inquiry and take necessary action,” Khan said.
The BSAP ADG has also sought a report on the violation of the standard operating procedure (SOP) for destroying expired tear gas shells.
Tear Gas Or Mushroom Lunch?
Meanwhile, DMCH administration and doctors said the symptoms of the BSAP constables and trainee constables also resembled food poisoning.
“We admitted 37 BSAP-13 personnel to our emergency ward on Wednesday evening. Some complained of eye irritation and skin itching, but many also complained of abdominal pain. They also said they had consumed rice, water and mushroom stew at the mess,” DMCH deputy superintendent Amit Kumar Jha told ETV Bharat.
“Symptoms like abdominal pain and vomiting are also associated with food poisoning. They all consumed mushrooms for lunch. These could be dangerous if not cleaned or cooked properly. Also, some mushrooms can be poisonous. We are unsure if the patients' symptoms were due to tear gas, food poisoning, or both,” Jha added.
The DMCH deputy superintendent said symptomatic treatment was given, and the patients were discharged after about three hours when they started feeling better.
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