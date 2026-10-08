ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 100 Women Constables Fall Ill As Expired Tear Gas Shells Fired For Disposal At Bihar Police Battalion

The BSAP-13 trainee constables admitted to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) on Wednesday evening. ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: Over 100 trainee women police constables fell ill on Wednesday afternoon at the Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP) Battalion No. 13 at Darbhanga, while expired tear gas shells were being ‘destroyed by firing’ inside the campus. Five police personnel, who were firing the shells, also fell ill.

After the police constables came under the influence of the tear gas and complained of nausea, dizziness, breathlessness and itching, all of them were rushed to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) for treatment. Doctors at DMCH immediately gave them emergency medical attention.

The government ordered an inquiry into the incident on Thursday, and issued a showcause notice to BSAP-13 commandant Ravish Kumar for not informing his senior officials about the mishap. According to senior officials, after a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) posted at BSAP-13 ordered the firing of expired tear gas shells on Wednesday afternoon, five constables fired around 25-30 shells that had expired 2-4 years ago. Meanwhile, training for recently recruited women constables was ongoing inside the campus. Over 100 of the constables had gathered to witness the firing of the expired tear gas shells after eating lunch. “Almost immediately, the five constables firing the expired tear gas shells, started vomiting. Soon, the around 100 women constables began complaining about feeling unwell. Altogether, 33 trainee women constables, and the five constables who were firing the expired shells, were admitted to DMCH. They were treated and discharged after a couple of hours,” BSAP additional director general (ADG) Nayyar Hasnain Khan told ETV Bharat. Admitting that it was a lapse on the part of BSAP-13 officers, Khan pointed out that provisions exist to destroy expired tear gas shells, but this must be done at a secluded place with no one present nearby. He has ordered a probe into the lapses that led to the incident.