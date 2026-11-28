Over 100 Kite Flyers From India, 20 Countries To Join Delhi Kite Festival In January 2027
The winter event will combine traditional kite flying with music, regional performances, children's activities and exhibitions celebrating the cultural history of kites.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 4:50 PM IST
New Delhi: Skies in the national capital are set to come alive with colourful and giant kites from India and abroad during the upcoming Makar Sankranti celebrations in 2027.
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will organise the three-day International Kite Festival, the event's fourth edition, at Baansera, the country's first bamboo-based park along the Yamuna Riverfront at Sarai Kale Khan, from January 15 to 17, 2027.
The festival is being organised under the direction of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu. Its main objective is to reconnect residents with the city's rich heritage, culture and traditions while encouraging them to spend time in green spaces.
More than 100 prominent kite flyers are expected to participate in the festival. The international contingent will include 50 flyers from 20 countries, while 54 skilled participants from different Indian states and Union Territories will showcase their talent.
International participants will include experts from Australia, Colombia, France, Indonesia, South Korea, and Tunisia, among other countries. Indian participants from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Punjab, Chandigarh, Delhi and Puducherry will demonstrate traditional and modern kite-flying techniques.
Visitors will see giant inflatable kites, precision-controlled flying, and coordinated displays in which teams fly kites together in synchronised patterns.
Special Pavilion To Showcase History Of Kites
The festival will offer more than kite-flying displays, with a special pavilion dedicated to kites' history and cultural significance. The exhibition will trace the evolution of kite-making across cultures, from traditional paper and fighter kites to contemporary artistic and sporting designs.
A photography exhibition will also feature rare glimpses of prominent international kite festivals worldwide, along with photos of kites that have set world records.
Families and children can buy kites and safe kite strings from traditional stalls at the venue and fly them in designated areas. Visitors will also have an opportunity to interact with kite flyers from India and other countries.
The festival will feature musical evenings on all three days, with live singing, Sufi music, qawwali and Indian folk and fusion performances. At least six cultural groups are expected to take part.
A food court with at least 10 different stalls will cater to visitors, while children will have activities such as pottery, painting, puppet shows and toy train rides.
Baansera Developed Under Yamuna Floodplain Restoration Programme
The DDA has developed Baansera as Delhi's first bamboo-themed park under its Yamuna floodplain restoration programme. Located along the Yamuna River in Sarai Kale Khan, the park features useful bamboo products and aims to familiarise visitors with the plant and its uses. It has 25 bamboo species found across the country.
With the winter festival bringing traditional celebrations to the Yamuna Riverfront, the Kite Festival 2027 is expected to offer families and tourists an opportunity to spend time outdoors. The DDA will announce visitor timings, the detailed programme schedule, and online booking information separately.
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