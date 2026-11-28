ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 100 Kite Flyers From India, 20 Countries To Join Delhi Kite Festival In January 2027

New Delhi: Skies in the national capital are set to come alive with colourful and giant kites from India and abroad during the upcoming Makar Sankranti celebrations in 2027.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will organise the three-day International Kite Festival, the event's fourth edition, at Baansera, the country's first bamboo-based park along the Yamuna Riverfront at Sarai Kale Khan, from January 15 to 17, 2027.

The festival is being organised under the direction of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu. Its main objective is to reconnect residents with the city's rich heritage, culture and traditions while encouraging them to spend time in green spaces.

More than 100 prominent kite flyers are expected to participate in the festival. The international contingent will include 50 flyers from 20 countries, while 54 skilled participants from different Indian states and Union Territories will showcase their talent.

International participants will include experts from Australia, Colombia, France, Indonesia, South Korea, and Tunisia, among other countries. Indian participants from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Punjab, Chandigarh, Delhi and Puducherry will demonstrate traditional and modern kite-flying techniques.

Visitors will see giant inflatable kites, precision-controlled flying, and coordinated displays in which teams fly kites together in synchronised patterns.

Special Pavilion To Showcase History Of Kites

The festival will offer more than kite-flying displays, with a special pavilion dedicated to kites' history and cultural significance. The exhibition will trace the evolution of kite-making across cultures, from traditional paper and fighter kites to contemporary artistic and sporting designs.