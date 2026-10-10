ETV Bharat / bharat

'Outlived Its Relevance' After Simla Agreement: MEA On UN Chief Visit To UNMOGIP's Office In Islamabad

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs said that New Delhi has consistently maintained that the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan has "outlived its relevance" following the Simla Agreement signed between the two countries.

The remark by MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal during his weekly briefing on Friday came in response to a query on the recent visit of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to the office of the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) in Islamabad.

"It has been our consistent position that UNMOGIP has outlived its relevance after the Simla Agreement that was signed between India and Pakistan," Jaiswal said. The Simla Agreement was signed in 1972.

"The Government of India and the Government of Pakistan are resolved that the two countries put an end to the conflict and confrontation that have hitherto marred their relations and work for the promotion of a friendly and harmonious relationship and the establishment of durable peace in the sub-continent, so that both countries may henceforth devote their resources and energies to the pressing task of advancing the welfare of their peoples," read the pact.

In order to achieve this objective, the government of India and the government of Pakistan have agreed that the "principles and purposes of the Charter of the United Nations shall govern the relations between the two countries," according to the 1972 agreement. Guterres was recently on an official visit to Pakistan, during which he visited the office of the UNMOGIP on October 6.

According to a statement issued by the UN, Guterres also delivered an address to the UNMOGIP Town Hall in Islamabad. "UNMOGIP is a unique and long-standing mission. You operate in an extremely sensitive political environment. You are entrusted with a difficult mandate. And you have consistently shown your commitment to fulfilling that mandate with dedication and professionalism. This was on full display in May last year, but, of course, challenges are never far away," he was quoted as saying in the statement.

In response to a query related to the India-Bangladesh joint working group on trade, the MEA spokesperson said the meeting took place in Delhi on Thursday and Friday.