ETV Bharat / bharat

'Not The End, But A New Beginning': Outgoing Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Speaks Out After LDF Defeat

Thiruvananthapuram: In his first reaction to the Left Democratic Front’s (LDF) crushing defeat in the Kerala Assembly Elections 2026, CPI(M) Politburo member and outgoing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday called the verdict “completely unexpected” but said the setback was “not an end, but a new beginning” for the Left in Kerala.

In his first response to the Left Democratic Front’s (LDF) crushing defeat in the 2026 Kerala Assembly Elections, CPI (M) Politburo member and outgoing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday called the verdict “completely unexpected” but said the setback was “not an end, but a new beginning” for the Left in Kerala.

In a carefully worded statement issued days after the results, Vijayan said the LDF would conduct a thorough introspection of the electoral defeat, address organisational shortcomings, and reconnect with the people through sustained political engagement.

“'We respectfully accept the mandate of the people in the Assembly elections. We congratulate the UDF for winning this election,” Vijayan said. “The election result has been completely unexpected for the Left Democratic Front. We thank the people for the support they have given to the LDF despite all the counter-campaigns and attacks,” he added.

The statement comes in the backdrop of one of the worst electoral setbacks suffered by the Left alliance in Kerala in decades. The ruling LDF, which had scripted history in 2021 by returning to power with 99 seats under Vijayan’s leadership, was reduced to just 35 seats in the 2026 elections held on April 9, with results declared on May 4.

The scale of the anti-incumbency wave was visible even in traditional CPI (M) bastions, with rebel candidates defeating official nominees in constituencies such as Thaliparamba and Payyannur. Vijayan himself faced an unexpectedly tough contest in Dharmadam, underlining the depth of voter churn across the state.

Political observers are increasingly interpreting the verdict as a referendum on 'Pinarayism' – the governance model built around strong centralised leadership, welfare expansion and large-scale infrastructure development. While the model delivered a historic re-election for the Left in 2021, the 2026 verdict suggested growing voter fatigue and dissatisfaction with the concentration of power, organisational disconnect and internal dissent within the CPI (M).

A major factor behind the LDF’s collapse was rebellion within the party ranks. Leaders such as G Sudhakaran in Ambalapuzha, V Kunhikrishnan in Payyannur and T K Govindan in Thaliparamba not only dented official CPI (M) candidates but exposed deep organisational fissures in districts once considered impenetrable Left strongholds.

Without directly naming internal dissent, Vijayan admitted that the party would democratically examine ''concerns, opinions and criticisms'' raised by both the public and comrades.

“The LDF has decided to thoroughly examine the election results and listen to the opinions of all comrades. The intention is a democratic and open examination,” he said.

“Necessary corrections will be made. The LDF will move forward with greater clarity and confidence, strengthening its relationship with the people,” the statement added.