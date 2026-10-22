ETV Bharat / bharat

Out Of Jail, CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Now Summoned By Crime Branch In Delhi Jantar Mantar Protest Case

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has summoned Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activists Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ajinkya Shinde for questioning in connection with the October 13 "trespassing" at Jantar Mantar after it was denotified as a designated protest site.

The CJP leaders have been asked to appear at the Crime Branch office in Rajouri Garden at noon on Thursday.

The summons came a day after a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court ordered Das and Ranka's release from judicial custody. The two leaders walked out of Tihar Jail on Wednesday night after spending around a week in custody.

Earlier this week, Delhi Police transferred the cases registered against the CJP leaders at Parliament Street police station to the Crime Branch for further investigation.

The cases relate to the October 13 protest against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, during which the protesters also raised slogans demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Police alleged that the CJP members entered Jantar Mantar, which had been denotified as a designated protest site, through private premises and violated conditions imposed to maintain peace. Police also accused the protesters of entering the area without permission, breaching barricades, and obstructing security personnel.

Subsequently, Das, Ranka and Shinde, along with 11 others, were detained. While Shinde was released on a bail bond, Das and Ranka remained in judicial custody.

During Wednesday's proceedings, SEM Ritu Raj directed Das and Ranka to furnish personal and surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each until the inquiry concludes. They were also asked to appear on every hearing date and comply with the conditions specified in their bonds and written undertakings.