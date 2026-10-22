Out Of Jail, CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Now Summoned By Crime Branch In Delhi Jantar Mantar Protest Case
Saurav and Ashutosh have assured the magistrate that future demonstrations would remain within constitutional limits and that they would respect judicial proceedings and public tranquillity.
Published : October 22, 2026 at 10:42 AM IST|
Updated : October 22, 2026 at 11:10 AM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has summoned Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activists Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ajinkya Shinde for questioning in connection with the October 13 "trespassing" at Jantar Mantar after it was denotified as a designated protest site.
The CJP leaders have been asked to appear at the Crime Branch office in Rajouri Garden at noon on Thursday.
The summons came a day after a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court ordered Das and Ranka's release from judicial custody. The two leaders walked out of Tihar Jail on Wednesday night after spending around a week in custody.
Earlier this week, Delhi Police transferred the cases registered against the CJP leaders at Parliament Street police station to the Crime Branch for further investigation.
The cases relate to the October 13 protest against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, during which the protesters also raised slogans demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
Police alleged that the CJP members entered Jantar Mantar, which had been denotified as a designated protest site, through private premises and violated conditions imposed to maintain peace. Police also accused the protesters of entering the area without permission, breaching barricades, and obstructing security personnel.
Subsequently, Das, Ranka and Shinde, along with 11 others, were detained. While Shinde was released on a bail bond, Das and Ranka remained in judicial custody.
During Wednesday's proceedings, SEM Ritu Raj directed Das and Ranka to furnish personal and surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each until the inquiry concludes. They were also asked to appear on every hearing date and comply with the conditions specified in their bonds and written undertakings.
In their undertakings, the two leaders promised not to breach the peace or disturb public tranquillity. They also agreed not to call for protests at Jantar Mantar until the site is denotified in accordance with the law. They assured the court that any future demonstrations would remain within the constitutional framework.
"Further judicial custody does not appear to be necessary at this stage, particularly after written undertakings before this Court," the SEM court observed while ordering their release.
The court also directed the investigating officer to submit a report verifying the sureties at the next hearing. The court listed the matter for further proceedings on October 23 at 3 pm, directing the two leaders and their sureties to remain present.
Delhi Police had earlier sought a three-day extension of their judicial custody, citing concerns over a possible breach of peace and law and order. Police also pointed to alleged differences between the leaders' statements before the court and their subsequent remarks to the media.
During the hearing, their counsel tendered an unconditional apology for the conduct cited by the police and assured the court that it would not be repeated.
The SEM court clarified that the inquiry would continue under the law. The Crime Branch is now examining the circumstances surrounding the protest and the allegations against the CJP leaders.
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