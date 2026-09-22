ETV Bharat / bharat

'Our Daughters Have Once Again Made History!': Golden Moments Of Joy At Cricketer Shafali Verma’s House In Haryana

During celebrations in Rohtak after the Indian women cricket team’s gold medal in the Asian Games. ( ETV Bharat )

Rohtak: The mood in Haryana after the Indian women cricket team’s gold medal in the Asian Games was best captured in the words of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday.

"Our daughters have once again made history! Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the Indian women's cricket team for bringing glory to the nation by winning the gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games. Our daughters, who are consistently flying the flag high in world cricket, have once again proven that Indian women can script a new history of victory in any arena," Saini wrote on X, congratulating Team India.

The Indian women's cricket team delivered a stellar performance at the 2026 Asian Games, defeating Sri Lanka by 147 runs to clinch the gold medal. This historic victory marked the country's first gold medal at the Asian Games.

The achievement brought great joy to the family of Rohtak's star cricketer, Shafali Verma. Her family members celebrated the victory by sharing sweets and expressed immense pride in their daughter's accomplishment.

Shafali's father, Sanjeev Verma, said that winning the country's first gold medal at the Asian Games is a moment of pride. “The Indian women players performed exceptionally well throughout the tournament. Every player fulfilled her responsibilities admirably, and the team played cohesively to defeat Sri Lanka by a wide margin,” he said.