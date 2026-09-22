'Our Daughters Have Once Again Made History!': Golden Moments Of Joy At Cricketer Shafali Verma’s House In Haryana
Suchika too brought glory to the state by winning a bronze medal in the 60 kg Mixed Martial Arts competition at the Asian Games.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 9:19 PM IST
Rohtak: The mood in Haryana after the Indian women cricket team’s gold medal in the Asian Games was best captured in the words of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday.
"Our daughters have once again made history! Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the Indian women's cricket team for bringing glory to the nation by winning the gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games. Our daughters, who are consistently flying the flag high in world cricket, have once again proven that Indian women can script a new history of victory in any arena," Saini wrote on X, congratulating Team India.
हमारी बेटियों ने फिर रचा इतिहास! 🏆🇮🇳— Nayab Saini (@NayabSainiBJP) September 22, 2026
एशियन गेम्स- 2026 में स्वर्ण पदक जीतकर देश का गौरव बढ़ाने वाली भारतीय महिला क्रिकेट टीम को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं।
विश्व क्रिकेट में लगातार अपना परचम लहरा रहीं हमारी बेटियों ने एक बार फिर साबित किया है कि भारतीय नारी किसी भी मैदान में… pic.twitter.com/xUKpzyES9w
The Indian women's cricket team delivered a stellar performance at the 2026 Asian Games, defeating Sri Lanka by 147 runs to clinch the gold medal. This historic victory marked the country's first gold medal at the Asian Games.
The achievement brought great joy to the family of Rohtak's star cricketer, Shafali Verma. Her family members celebrated the victory by sharing sweets and expressed immense pride in their daughter's accomplishment.
Shafali's father, Sanjeev Verma, said that winning the country's first gold medal at the Asian Games is a moment of pride. “The Indian women players performed exceptionally well throughout the tournament. Every player fulfilled her responsibilities admirably, and the team played cohesively to defeat Sri Lanka by a wide margin,” he said.
Sanjeev said that the day before the match, Shafali had expressed confidence in delivering a strong performance. She had pledged to give her best for the team. In the final, Shafali contributed with both the bat and the ball, taking two wickets.
Batting first in the final, India posted a total of 216 for 3 in 20 overs. Smriti Mandhana played a magnificent innings of 79 runs while Shafali Verma scored 48 runs, playing a crucial role in giving the team a flying start. Richa Ghosh too played a quick-fire innings of 49 runs.
In reply, the entire Sri Lankan team was bowled out for 69 runs, and India won the match by 147 runs.
Apart from daughters of Haryana, a daughter-in-law of Kiloi village, Suchika, too brought glory to her village, family, and state by winning a bronze medal in the 60 kg Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) competition at the Asian Games. A wave of joy swept through the family as soon as news of this achievement reached the village and her in-laws. Family members celebrated by sharing sweets and dancing to drumbeats.
The family members said that Suchika worked hard to reach this milestone. Her dedication to the sport was such that she always prioritised her training and competition preparations. She often had to miss family functions and other social gatherings. According to her family, her entire focus remained on her sport and her goal.
A grand welcome awaits Suchika upon her return to the village. “A major celebration will be held to mark her achievement. Her success serves as an inspiration for future generations of athletes,” said a family member.
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