ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Our Verdict Will Apply To Existing Cases Under 1947 Act’, Says SC On Definition Of Industry

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday, said its ruling on the validity of the 1978 judgment— which broadly defined the term “industry” in the context of labour relations—will apply to existing cases under the now-repealed Industrial Disputes Act, 1947.

A nine-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices BV Nagarathna, PS Narasimha, Dipankar Datta, Ujjal Bhuyan, Satish Chandra Sharma, Joymalya Bagchi, Alok Aradhe and Vipul M Pancholi is hearing submissions on the contentious issue of defining the word "industry" under the 1947 Act.

Justice Datta observed that the court first needed to see what an industrial dispute is. He said, Unfortunately, yesterday, no senior counsel referred to the provisions of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, and added, "We have to first understand what an industrial dispute is."

Some counsel have challenged the reference to the nine-judge bench, arguing that the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, has already been repealed and replaced by the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, which came into effect in 2025.

Justice Nagarathna said whatever is said now will apply to the existing cases under the old law. “That is the long and short of it,” said Justice Nagarathna.

“Now, show us an authority which says in these circumstances, the nine-judge bench may not answer," Justice Datta asked senior advocate C U Singh, who replied that he was not questioning the reference but that the 1947 Act has now been repealed.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising criticized the strong opposition to the 1978 ruling by several states, noting that such resistance persists regardless of which political party is in power. She argued that these challenges appear to function as “surrogate litigation” pursued on behalf of private players.

Jaising said every democratic society is duty-bound to give access to justice and all that the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, gave is access to justice to the workmen in relation to victimisation, malafide termination, etc.