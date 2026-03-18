‘Our Verdict Will Apply To Existing Cases Under 1947 Act’, Says SC On Definition Of Industry
Some counsel argued that the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, has already been repealed and replaced by the Industrial Relations Code, 2020.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : March 18, 2026 at 7:56 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday, said its ruling on the validity of the 1978 judgment— which broadly defined the term “industry” in the context of labour relations—will apply to existing cases under the now-repealed Industrial Disputes Act, 1947.
A nine-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices BV Nagarathna, PS Narasimha, Dipankar Datta, Ujjal Bhuyan, Satish Chandra Sharma, Joymalya Bagchi, Alok Aradhe and Vipul M Pancholi is hearing submissions on the contentious issue of defining the word "industry" under the 1947 Act.
Justice Datta observed that the court first needed to see what an industrial dispute is. He said, Unfortunately, yesterday, no senior counsel referred to the provisions of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, and added, "We have to first understand what an industrial dispute is."
Some counsel have challenged the reference to the nine-judge bench, arguing that the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, has already been repealed and replaced by the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, which came into effect in 2025.
Justice Nagarathna said whatever is said now will apply to the existing cases under the old law. “That is the long and short of it,” said Justice Nagarathna.
“Now, show us an authority which says in these circumstances, the nine-judge bench may not answer," Justice Datta asked senior advocate C U Singh, who replied that he was not questioning the reference but that the 1947 Act has now been repealed.
Senior advocate Indira Jaising criticized the strong opposition to the 1978 ruling by several states, noting that such resistance persists regardless of which political party is in power. She argued that these challenges appear to function as “surrogate litigation” pursued on behalf of private players.
Jaising said every democratic society is duty-bound to give access to justice and all that the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, gave is access to justice to the workmen in relation to victimisation, malafide termination, etc.
The CJI observed that the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, is beneficial legislation and workmen are entitled to some statutory protection.
It was argued before the bench that the reference was based on "incorrect information" regarding whether a conflict existed between two judgments of the apex court. Justice Bagchi observed, "Our interpretation is in reference to the repealed law and not in reference to the 2020 Code." The bench will continue to hear arguments on Thursday.
On February 21, 1978, a seven-judge bench delivered a verdict on the definition of the term "industry" while deciding the plea of Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board and expanded the definition which brought millions of employees in hospitals, educational institutions, clubs and government welfare departments under the protection of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947.
The 1978 ruling by Justice V. R. Krishna Iyer expanded the definition of the term 'industry' and established the "Triple Test" to define it.
According to the 1947 Act, the term 'industry' means any business, trade, undertaking, manufacture or calling of employers and includes any calling, service, employment, handicraft or industrial occupation, or avocation of workmen.
The 1978 verdict expanded the definition and provided a triple test and said that if there was "systematic activity" undertaken by an organisation and there was cooperation between employer and employees in carrying out that activity and production of goods and services then the entity can be termed as 'industry,' and workmen would be entitled to protection under the ID Act.
This wide interpretation brought hospitals, educational institutions and even charitable organisations under the ambit of labour laws.
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