ETV Bharat / bharat

'Our Hearts Bleed': Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Compares Locked Srinagar Jamia Masjid To Al-Aqsa Closure

The gate of Jamia masjid is locked on Apr 14, 2023 as authorities disallow Jummat-ul-Vida Prayers, in Srinagar. ( File/ANI )

Srinagar: As Muslims across Jammu and Kashmir observe Jumat-ul-Vida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar’s old city remained locked, with its gates shut to worshippers for the seventh consecutive year.

Devotees from Srinagar and nearby towns usually gather at the mosques on this day to offer prayers and seek blessings during the final days of Ramadan. But this year again, the gates of the centuries-old mosque remained locked from all sides, preventing congregational prayers.

Hurriyat Chairman and Mirwaiz Kashmir Umar Farooq took to social media to express anguish over the continued restrictions. He posted photographs showing the locked gates of Jamia Masjid and compared the situation with restrictions at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

“On the last Friday of holy Ramzan, when tens of thousands gather from towns and villages for prayers and supplication at the historic Jama Masjid Srinagar, its gates have once again been locked from all sides,” Mirwaiz wrote.

“For the seventh consecutive year, the rulers have denied permission to Muslims to pray here,” he said.