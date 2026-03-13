'Our Hearts Bleed': Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Compares Locked Srinagar Jamia Masjid To Al-Aqsa Closure
Mirwaiz expressed anguish over the closure of Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid, locked for the seventh year on Jumat-ul-Vida and compared this to the Al-Aqsa closure.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : March 13, 2026 at 1:06 PM IST
Srinagar: As Muslims across Jammu and Kashmir observe Jumat-ul-Vida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar’s old city remained locked, with its gates shut to worshippers for the seventh consecutive year.
Devotees from Srinagar and nearby towns usually gather at the mosques on this day to offer prayers and seek blessings during the final days of Ramadan. But this year again, the gates of the centuries-old mosque remained locked from all sides, preventing congregational prayers.
Hurriyat Chairman and Mirwaiz Kashmir Umar Farooq took to social media to express anguish over the continued restrictions. He posted photographs showing the locked gates of Jamia Masjid and compared the situation with restrictions at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.
“On the last Friday of holy Ramzan, when tens of thousands gather from towns and villages for prayers and supplication at the historic Jama Masjid Srinagar, its gates have once again been locked from all sides,” Mirwaiz wrote.
On the last Friday of holy Ramzan, when tens of thousands gather from towns and villages for prayers and supplication at the historic Jama Masjid Srinagar, its gates have once again been locked from all sides.— Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (@MirwaizKashmir) March 13, 2026
For the 7th consecutive year, the rulers have denied permission to… pic.twitter.com/euG82lbr3N
“For the seventh consecutive year, the rulers have denied permission to Muslims to pray here,” he said.
Referring to developments in Jerusalem, he added, “As Israel has forcibly shut the gates of Masjid Al-Aqsa during Ramzan, a similar painful reality is witnessed here. Our hearts bleed. Shame on those who lock the houses of Allah against the faithful.”
Along with the message, Mirwaiz shared photographs of the locked gates of Jamia Masjid and images showing Israeli forces at Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan.
Jumat-ul-Vida is regarded as one of the most significant Fridays in the Islamic calendar. Large congregations traditionally assemble in mosques across Kashmir, especially at the historic Jamia Masjid, which has long served as a central place for religious gatherings in the valley.
On Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir’s Grand Mufti, Nasir-ul-Islam, announced that Jumat-ul-Vida would be observed on March 13 this year, as the following Friday may coincide with Eid-ul-Fitr.
Meanwhile, the managing body of the Jamia Masjid, Anjuman Auqaf, had recently held a meeting chaired by the Mirwaiz to review arrangements for Jumat-ul-Vida, Shab-e-Qadr and Eid-ul-Fitr prayers.
During the meeting, the Auqaf had expressed hope that authorities would allow congregational prayers at the Jamia Masjid after nearly seven years of restrictions. The Auqaf also stated its intention to collaborate with government departments to ensure the seamless execution of prayers, contingent upon receiving permission.
