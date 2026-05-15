ETV Bharat / bharat

'Our Greatest Films Were Made Not With Excess, But Clarity': Kamal Haasan Appeals Film Industry To Use Resources Judiciously

New Delhi: Veteran actor and politician Kamal Haasan on Friday urged the Indian film industry to come up with "practical and sustainable operating practices for efficient filmmaking" while stressing on an industry-wide dialogue to combat economic challenges ahead.

He said that the industry should together evolve practical and sustainable operating practices for efficient filmmaking, better shooting discipline, tighter schedules, reduced luxury and entourage expenses, limiting avoidable foreign travel where suitable local alternatives exist, conserving energy across sets and studios, and encouraging sustainable set construction and reuse of materials.

In letter to the members of the film fraternity, Haasan said the crisis in the West Asia is deepening, leaving the world under pressure, where India too has been impacted. Speaking about the Indian film industry, he said budget escalations will not affect film production alone as consumer spending patterns may also change due to inflationary pressures.

"The burden will inevitably fall on producers, workers, theatres, distributors, financiers, and the entire ecosystem. If cinema must continue to grow, we must ensure that every rupee spent serves the film, and not merely the appearance of scale. Let me be clear. Any correction in cinema economics must never come at the cost of workers' wages, safety, dignity, food, transport, accommodation, or humane working conditions. The burden cannot fall on those who labour the hardest," he said.