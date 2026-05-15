'Our Greatest Films Were Made Not With Excess, But Clarity': Kamal Haasan Appeals Film Industry To Use Resources Judiciously
Kamal Haasan issued a letter to the Indian film industry, reflecting PM Modi's call for austerity measures due to West Asia crisis.
Published : May 15, 2026 at 8:01 PM IST
New Delhi: Veteran actor and politician Kamal Haasan on Friday urged the Indian film industry to come up with "practical and sustainable operating practices for efficient filmmaking" while stressing on an industry-wide dialogue to combat economic challenges ahead.
He said that the industry should together evolve practical and sustainable operating practices for efficient filmmaking, better shooting discipline, tighter schedules, reduced luxury and entourage expenses, limiting avoidable foreign travel where suitable local alternatives exist, conserving energy across sets and studios, and encouraging sustainable set construction and reuse of materials.
My appeal to our Industry.@ficci_india @producers_guild @tfpcin @TFPCOffl @kfpaofficial @TFCCofficial @imppa_official @federation_film @fwicemum @aifecsocial @aicwaofficial @tfapatn #SouthIndianFilmChamberOfCommerce #NorthernIndiaMotionPicturesAssociation… pic.twitter.com/24WXgYlbHN— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 15, 2026
In letter to the members of the film fraternity, Haasan said the crisis in the West Asia is deepening, leaving the world under pressure, where India too has been impacted. Speaking about the Indian film industry, he said budget escalations will not affect film production alone as consumer spending patterns may also change due to inflationary pressures.
"The burden will inevitably fall on producers, workers, theatres, distributors, financiers, and the entire ecosystem. If cinema must continue to grow, we must ensure that every rupee spent serves the film, and not merely the appearance of scale. Let me be clear. Any correction in cinema economics must never come at the cost of workers' wages, safety, dignity, food, transport, accommodation, or humane working conditions. The burden cannot fall on those who labour the hardest," he said.
He cautioned the film fraternity about 'wastage, poor planning, inflated entourage culture, unnecessary travel, production delays, and the growing disconnect between spending and purpose'. Stressing on choosing Indian destinations instead of foreign ones, Haasan asked why should Paris be always selected for a love story shoot and Switzerland for honeymoon. "Indian cinema, and Indians, deserve a little more confidence in themselves and our beautiful country," he said.
He urged for a conversation between producers, actors, directors, unions, OTT platforms and distributors on how the film industry can collectively navigate the economic challenges ahead.
"Extravagance has often been mistaken for scale. But some of our greatest films were made not with excess, but with clarity, discipline, and conviction," he pointed out.
Referring to the national call for responsible consumption and collective discipline, the actor said this is a timely reminder that every sector must act with foresight and restraint in periods of global uncertainty. The Indian film industry too must rise to the occasion, he added.
"This is a time for national interest over personal interest. Our industry shapes culture, influences thought, and reaches millions of people every single day; cinema carries responsibilities beyond entertainment alone. Those of us who have received the most from this industry must lead by example first. If we protect the economics of cinema today, we protect the future of cinema tomorrow," he said.
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