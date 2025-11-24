ETV Bharat / bharat

Our Commercial Attache Expected To Arrive In India In Month's Time: Afghan Minister

Afghanistan Minister of Commerce and Industry Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi speaks during an interactive session with the delegation from Afghanistan, in New Delhi on Friday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: A commercial attache from Afghanistan is expected to arrive in India in a month's time, its Commerce and Industry Minister Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi said on Monday, and asserted that Kabul wants to boost bilateral trade to "much more" than USD 1 billion. Interacting with reporters here, Azizi said there is a "strong will" from both sides when it comes to private investment.

On November 21, Azizi invited Indian businesses to invest in the landlocked nation, promising a conducive environment to foster bilateral trade and boost economic cooperation. He outlined mining, agriculture, health and pharmaceuticals, information technology, energy and textiles as areas where significant opportunities exist for business engagement.

Azizi, along with a high-powered delegation, arrived in New Delhi last week on a five-day visit to the country. During the media interaction held at the Afghan Embassy, Azizi was asked about his recent meetings with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada, and others.

The Afghan minister underlined the recent decision under which India and Afghanistan have decided to appoint dedicated commercial attaches in each other’s capitals to revitalise bilateral trade currently valued at over USD 1 billion.