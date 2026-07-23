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Our Children Deserve To Be Protected, Not Portrayed As Villains: Gitanjali Angmo

Gitanjali J Angmo ( File/IANS )

New Delhi: Activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, on Thursday said it was "deeply painful" to see students being portrayed negatively and questioned why it was "easier to question their intentions than to hear their concerns", amid allegations of violence during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) 'Sansad Chalo' march. In a post on X, Angmo, co-founder of the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL), appealed against linking the ongoing student protest at Jantar Mantar to incidents of violence elsewhere in Delhi without evidence, saying the movement had remained peaceful. "As an educator, I find it deeply painful to watch the image of our students being tarnished on media," she said in a post on X. "The students' protest is taking place peacefully at Jantar Mantar. If there are reports of violence elsewhere in Delhi, please do not rush to attribute them to this movement without evidence," she said.