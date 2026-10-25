ETV Bharat / bharat

Osmania Hospital Performs Free Gender-Affirmation Surgeries For 19 Transgender Persons

Hyderabad: The Osmania General Hospital in Telangana's Hyderabad has brought a new ray of hope into the lives of transgender individuals —a community that has long faced social discrimination and a constant struggle for their own identity.

For the first time, the hospital has introduced gender-affirmation or sex-reassignment services, completing procedures for 19 individuals — 11 people who transitioned from female to male, and eight who transitioned from male to female.

Treatment Worth Lakhs for Free

For many transgender individuals who often find themselves caught between the physical form they were born with and the identity they desire to live with, undergoing such surgeries at private hospitals is a financial burden far beyond their means.

However, these procedures — which would otherwise cost lakhs of rupees — were provided entirely free of charge at Osmania Hospital under the Aarogyasri and CM Relief Fund (CMRF) schemes.

A multidisciplinary team of medical professionals, including plastic surgeons, anesthesiologists, endocrinologists, urologists, gynaecologists, and psychiatrists, collaborated to complete these complex, multi-stage surgeries.

For those transitioning from male to female, the procedures included breast augmentation, the reduction of masculine facial features, and genital reconstruction surgeries such as vaginoplasty.

Similarly, for individuals transitioning from female to male, procedures such as mastectomies, hysterectomies, and phalloplasty (construction of male genitalia) have been performed.

To facilitate these specialised treatments, a three-bed ward has been renovated with the support of Mukunda Mala, president of the Queer Bandhu Parents Association, to provide post-operative care for transgender patients.