Osmania Hospital Performs Free Gender-Affirmation Surgeries For 19 Transgender Persons
A three-bed ward has been renovated with the support of Queer Bandhu Parents Association president Mukunda Mala to provide post-operative care for third gender patients.
Published : October 25, 2026 at 1:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Osmania General Hospital in Telangana's Hyderabad has brought a new ray of hope into the lives of transgender individuals —a community that has long faced social discrimination and a constant struggle for their own identity.
For the first time, the hospital has introduced gender-affirmation or sex-reassignment services, completing procedures for 19 individuals — 11 people who transitioned from female to male, and eight who transitioned from male to female.
Treatment Worth Lakhs for Free
For many transgender individuals who often find themselves caught between the physical form they were born with and the identity they desire to live with, undergoing such surgeries at private hospitals is a financial burden far beyond their means.
However, these procedures — which would otherwise cost lakhs of rupees — were provided entirely free of charge at Osmania Hospital under the Aarogyasri and CM Relief Fund (CMRF) schemes.
A multidisciplinary team of medical professionals, including plastic surgeons, anesthesiologists, endocrinologists, urologists, gynaecologists, and psychiatrists, collaborated to complete these complex, multi-stage surgeries.
For those transitioning from male to female, the procedures included breast augmentation, the reduction of masculine facial features, and genital reconstruction surgeries such as vaginoplasty.
Similarly, for individuals transitioning from female to male, procedures such as mastectomies, hysterectomies, and phalloplasty (construction of male genitalia) have been performed.
To facilitate these specialised treatments, a three-bed ward has been renovated with the support of Mukunda Mala, president of the Queer Bandhu Parents Association, to provide post-operative care for transgender patients.
Under the guidance of hospital superintendent Dr Rakesh Sahay, a multidisciplinary team is undertaking these complex surgeries.
This team includes head of the plastic surgery department, Dr Palukuri Lakshmi, Dr Divya, Dr Priyanka, Dr Nagabhushanam, Dr Santosh Kumar, and Dr Harika; anesthesiologists Dr Pandu Naik, Dr Madhavi, and Dr Yasin; the head of endocrinology Dr Neelaveni; the urology team led by Dr Mallikarjun; the gynaecology team led by GMH superintendent Dr Jayalakshmi; and the psychiatry team led by Dr Sudha.
250 Registrations
Approximately 250 individuals have registered at the transgender clinic at Osmania. Not everyone requires surgery, as some receive hormone therapy and counselling.
"At the clinic, we first provide counselling on the complexities and challenges involved in the treatment. We select individuals who have given full, informed consent to transition from male to female and initiate the gender-affirmation process only after conducting a comprehensive range of medical examinations," Dr Palukuri Lakshmi said.
She said the entire course of treatment takes approximately one year and patients are informed that once the transition is complete, it is not possible to revert to one's original physical form.
"These gender-affirmation procedures are possible due to the government's support. Special thanks to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Health Minister Damodara Raja Narasimha, Health Secretary Dr Christina, and Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr Vani, among others," she added.
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