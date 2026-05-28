ETV Bharat / bharat

OSM System Backed By Secure, Robust It Platform, Says CBSE

New Delhi: Amid the controversy over its On-Screen Marking System, the CBSE on Thursday asserted that it was a "secure and robust IT platform" and that no compromise or vulnerability has been reported in the actual evaluation portal.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) also said that the platform has been "tested and certified through empanelled security audits" and is supported by a "robust digital infrastructure" with multiple quality checks and safeguards for secure scanning and processing of answer books. Addressing students, the Board said on X that answer books are "safe" and have been processed through "multiple quality-control mechanisms".

The statement comes amid controversy over the award of a contract related to the digital evaluation of answer books for class 12 board exams 2026 to a firm and claims circulating on social media regarding the alleged compromise of its OSM system.

The CBSE had on Wednesday rejected allegations regarding the award of contract to Coempt Edutech, saying the claims were erroneous, misleading and not based on facts. It said the contract was awarded after following due procedure under the General Financial Rules.