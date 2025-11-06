Organising, Participating In Protests No Criminal Offence: Delhi Riots Accused Tells SC
Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing Shadab Ahmed, an accused in a UAPA case linked to February 2020 Delhi riots, also refuted prosecution’s claim of delay.
New Delhi: Shadab Ahmed, an accused in a UAPA case linked to February 2020 riots in Delhi, on Thursday contended before the Supreme Court that it is not a criminal offence, if one were to organise and participate in protests.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria. Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing Ahmed, also refuted prosecution’s claim of delay on Ahmed’s part.
The senior counsel contended that his client is 27 years old and was working as supervisor at NDS Enterprises Jagatpuri since 2016. He said that arguments on charge are going on but for his client the arguments are over and no delay on his part.
Luthra submitted that the protected witnesses deposed that they had heard him discuss the conspiracy at a biryani stall, and a witness had deposed that Ahmed had organised the protests and attended them. “Organising and participating in protests was not a criminal offence,” Luthra said.
It was argued before the bench that his name appeared only in the second supplementary chargesheet. It was pointed to the bench that the police case is majorly based on statements from two protected witnesses, codenamed Radium and Sodium, and a few police officials.
It was argued before the bench that Ahmed was not a member of any online chat group used to plan demonstrations. The petitioners’ concluded their arguments today. The apex court will begin hearing arguments on behalf of Delhi Police on November 11.
On Monday, activist Shifa-ur-Rehman had told the top court that he was “cherry-picked” and no offence was made out against him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
Activist Umar Khalid and others have moved the apex court against an order passed by the Delhi High Court, which rejected their bail in a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) regarding the alleged larger conspiracy in connection with the 2020 north-east Delhi riots.
The Delhi High Court on September 2 denied bail to nine persons, including Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, in the case, saying “conspiratorial” violence under the garb of demonstrations or protests by citizens couldn’t be allowed. Imam had already moved the apex court against the high court order.
Khalid, Imam and the rest of the accused persons were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the IPC for allegedly being the “masterminds” of the February 2020 riots, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured. The violence erupted during the protests against the CAA and NRC.
Those who faced rejection include Khalid, Imam, Mohd Saleem Khan, Shifa Ur Rehman, Athar Khan, Meeran Haider, Abdul Khalid Saifi, Gulfisha Fatima and Shadab Ahmed.
