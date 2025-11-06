ETV Bharat / bharat

Organising, Participating In Protests No Criminal Offence: Delhi Riots Accused Tells SC

New Delhi: Shadab Ahmed, an accused in a UAPA case linked to February 2020 riots in Delhi, on Thursday contended before the Supreme Court that it is not a criminal offence, if one were to organise and participate in protests.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria. Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing Ahmed, also refuted prosecution’s claim of delay on Ahmed’s part.

The senior counsel contended that his client is 27 years old and was working as supervisor at NDS Enterprises Jagatpuri since 2016. He said that arguments on charge are going on but for his client the arguments are over and no delay on his part.

Luthra submitted that the protected witnesses deposed that they had heard him discuss the conspiracy at a biryani stall, and a witness had deposed that Ahmed had organised the protests and attended them. “Organising and participating in protests was not a criminal offence,” Luthra said.

It was argued before the bench that his name appeared only in the second supplementary chargesheet. It was pointed to the bench that the police case is majorly based on statements from two protected witnesses, codenamed Radium and Sodium, and a few police officials.

It was argued before the bench that Ahmed was not a member of any online chat group used to plan demonstrations. The petitioners’ concluded their arguments today. The apex court will begin hearing arguments on behalf of Delhi Police on November 11.