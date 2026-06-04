'Ordinary Kashmiris Not Responsible For Pandit Exodus': Jammu Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha At Interfaith Conference
Addressing the interfaith conference ‘Rishiwar’, Sinha said that Kashmir's soul was harmony, reports Javed Dar.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 8:37 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said ordinary Kashmiris should not be blamed for the circumstances that led to the migration of Kashmiri Pandits, while asserting that the Union Territory has for centuries stood as a symbol of religious harmony, coexistence and cultural pluralism.
Addressing the ‘Rishiwar’ Inter-Faith Conference at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, Sinha said Jammu and Kashmir remains one of the strongest examples of peaceful coexistence among different faiths and traditions, rooted in a civilisational ethos that values equal respect for all religions.
He said the principle of treating all faiths with equal regard has been embedded in India's philosophical and cultural traditions for thousands of years and continues to guide the country's social fabric.
"Many societies across the world have grappled with the challenge of coexistence, but India embraced diversity as a way of life long ago. Respect for different beliefs and traditions has always been central to our civilisation," Sinha said.
Attended 'Rishiwar' Inter-Faith Conference 2026 in Srinagar.— Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) June 4, 2026
Sharing my speechhttps://t.co/j8YsgiJVDN pic.twitter.com/IcSeT0z4Mc
Drawing references from ancient scriptures, the Lieutenant Governor said the Rigveda speaks of harmony, collective welfare and the divine spark present in every individual without discrimination. He noted that the idea of social unity and mutual respect has been deeply embedded in Indian thought since ancient times.
He said Jammu and Kashmir offers perhaps the most visible expression of these values because the region has historically been home to followers of multiple religions and spiritual traditions.
According to Sinha, coexistence in India was never merely a philosophical concept but a lived reality that evolved over centuries. He said the country's traditions have consistently respected diverse schools of thought and accommodated different religious practices.
Referring to Sanatan Dharma, he described it as one of the world's oldest faith traditions and said its endurance through centuries of upheaval was rooted in its emphasis on acceptance, coexistence and respect for diverse beliefs.
He said scholars across the world acknowledge that the philosophy of equal respect for all religions emerged from India's ancient traditions and has contributed significantly to global ideas of peace and social harmony.
Quoting teachings from the Atharva Veda, Yajurveda and Bhagavad Gita, Sinha said India's spiritual heritage has consistently encouraged friendship, mutual respect and recognition of multiple paths to the divine.
The Lieutenant Governor also highlighted Kashmir's long history of religious tolerance, citing references from the ancient chronicle Rajatarangini. He said Srinagar's foundation is linked to Emperor Ashoka, whose governance promoted respect among different faiths and discouraged religious intolerance.
He recalled Ashoka's message that disparaging another religion ultimately harms one's own faith and said mutual respect strengthens social cohesion and enriches all communities.
Sinha said the influence of Buddhism, Jainism, Christianity, Islam and Sufism over centuries further enriched India's philosophical traditions while reinforcing the broader message of coexistence.
Referring to Kashmir's intellectual and spiritual history, he said philosopher Vasugupta's teachings, the writings of Kalhana, the poetry of Lal Ded and the message of Sheikh Noor-ud-din Noorani, popularly known as Nund Rishi, collectively strengthened social harmony in the region.
He said the Rishi-Sufi tradition of Kashmir remains one of the finest examples of cultural synthesis anywhere in the world. "Different faith traditions have found a unique confluence in Jammu and Kashmir. Such a blend of spiritual and cultural streams is rarely seen elsewhere," he said.
Speaking about social progress, Sinha said humanity advances when communities work together with shared goals and collective responsibility.
He described equal respect for all religions as India's most valuable contribution to humanity and said preserving this spirit is essential for ensuring unity, peace and prosperity.
Turning to contemporary governance, the Lieutenant Governor said citizens may follow different faiths and traditions, but the Constitution of India serves as the common guiding framework for all. "Today there is one supreme dharma for every citizen and public servant, and that is the Constitution of India," he said.
He said every citizen and government functionary must discharge their responsibilities in accordance with constitutional principles regardless of personal beliefs.
Addressing the issue of the migration of Kashmiri Pandits, Sinha said ordinary residents of the Valley were not responsible for the events that unfolded during that period.
His remarks came as he spoke about Kashmir's historical tradition of coexistence and the need to preserve social harmony across communities.
The Lieutenant Governor also highlighted Jammu and Kashmir's performance during nationwide celebrations marking 150 years of the patriotic song "Vande Mataram."
He said the Union Territory secured the top position among all states and Union Territories in all three phases of a national programme organised by the Union Ministry of Culture despite accounting for only about one percent of India's population.
According to him, districts including Kulgam and Baramulla were among the country's best-performing districts during the campaign.
Sinha said many people outside Jammu and Kashmir often fail to fully understand conditions on the ground and asserted that residents of the region possess a deep understanding of India's culture, history and national identity.
He also referred to the anti-drug campaign launched in Jammu and Kashmir on April 11 and described the public response as unprecedented. "I have not seen such overwhelming public support in many years," he said.
Calling for sustained public participation, he urged citizens, institutions and community leaders to transform the anti-drug campaign into a mass movement and expressed confidence that the menace could be substantially reduced through collective effort over the coming months.
In the evening, while addressing the 'Rang-e-Kashmir Cultural Festival' at Sher-e-Kashmir Park in Srinagar, Sinha underlined the importance of preserving Jammu and Kashmir's cultural heritage, handicrafts and handloom traditions.
The festival, which began on May 30, brought together artisans, craftsmen, buyers and visitors from different parts of the country.
The Lieutenant Governor said the region's cultural legacy reflects the soul of India's ancient civilisation and serves as a unifying force across communities.
"India is a great civilisation and Jammu and Kashmir, the crown of Bharat, has made a significant contribution to this heritage and cultural tradition," he said.
He described culture as a living force that shapes both the present and the future rather than merely preserving memories of the past.
Sinha praised local artisans and craftsmen for safeguarding centuries-old traditions and said their work represents the continuity of Jammu and Kashmir's cultural identity.
He noted that the administration has introduced several initiatives to support artisans, improve market access and strengthen traditional industries.
The Lieutenant Governor said numerous local products have received Geographical Indication (GI) tags in recent years, helping artisans gain wider recognition and better commercial opportunities.
He also highlighted programmes such as 'Vocal for Local' and 'One District One Product', saying they have improved business prospects and livelihoods for thousands of people associated with the handicrafts and handloom sectors.
Emphasising the role of younger generations, Sinha said preserving heritage requires active participation from youth.
"If we want to preserve our heritage, we must carry it forward. Connecting young people with handlooms, handicrafts, art and music is one of our greatest responsibilities," he said.
Appealing to buyers visiting the festival, he urged them to support local artisans by purchasing handmade products.
"When people buy these products, they are not simply purchasing handicrafts. They are taking home a priceless legacy of Indian art, craftsmanship and cultural history," he said.
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