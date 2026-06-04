ETV Bharat / bharat

'Ordinary Kashmiris Not Responsible For Pandit Exodus': Jammu Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha At Interfaith Conference

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said ordinary Kashmiris should not be blamed for the circumstances that led to the migration of Kashmiri Pandits, while asserting that the Union Territory has for centuries stood as a symbol of religious harmony, coexistence and cultural pluralism.

Addressing the ‘Rishiwar’ Inter-Faith Conference at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, Sinha said Jammu and Kashmir remains one of the strongest examples of peaceful coexistence among different faiths and traditions, rooted in a civilisational ethos that values equal respect for all religions.

J-K LG Manoj Sinha launches the ‘Rishiwar’ Inter-Faith Conference in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

He said the principle of treating all faiths with equal regard has been embedded in India's philosophical and cultural traditions for thousands of years and continues to guide the country's social fabric.

"Many societies across the world have grappled with the challenge of coexistence, but India embraced diversity as a way of life long ago. Respect for different beliefs and traditions has always been central to our civilisation," Sinha said.

Drawing references from ancient scriptures, the Lieutenant Governor said the Rigveda speaks of harmony, collective welfare and the divine spark present in every individual without discrimination. He noted that the idea of social unity and mutual respect has been deeply embedded in Indian thought since ancient times.

He said Jammu and Kashmir offers perhaps the most visible expression of these values because the region has historically been home to followers of multiple religions and spiritual traditions.

According to Sinha, coexistence in India was never merely a philosophical concept but a lived reality that evolved over centuries. He said the country's traditions have consistently respected diverse schools of thought and accommodated different religious practices.

J-K LG Manoj Sinha stand for the National Anthem during the ‘Rishiwar’ Inter-Faith Conference in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

Referring to Sanatan Dharma, he described it as one of the world's oldest faith traditions and said its endurance through centuries of upheaval was rooted in its emphasis on acceptance, coexistence and respect for diverse beliefs.

He said scholars across the world acknowledge that the philosophy of equal respect for all religions emerged from India's ancient traditions and has contributed significantly to global ideas of peace and social harmony.

Quoting teachings from the Atharva Veda, Yajurveda and Bhagavad Gita, Sinha said India's spiritual heritage has consistently encouraged friendship, mutual respect and recognition of multiple paths to the divine.

J-K LG Manoj Sinha hands over a trophy to a participant during the ‘Rishiwar’ Inter-Faith Conference in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

The Lieutenant Governor also highlighted Kashmir's long history of religious tolerance, citing references from the ancient chronicle Rajatarangini. He said Srinagar's foundation is linked to Emperor Ashoka, whose governance promoted respect among different faiths and discouraged religious intolerance.

He recalled Ashoka's message that disparaging another religion ultimately harms one's own faith and said mutual respect strengthens social cohesion and enriches all communities.

Sinha said the influence of Buddhism, Jainism, Christianity, Islam and Sufism over centuries further enriched India's philosophical traditions while reinforcing the broader message of coexistence.

Referring to Kashmir's intellectual and spiritual history, he said philosopher Vasugupta's teachings, the writings of Kalhana, the poetry of Lal Ded and the message of Sheikh Noor-ud-din Noorani, popularly known as Nund Rishi, collectively strengthened social harmony in the region.

He said the Rishi-Sufi tradition of Kashmir remains one of the finest examples of cultural synthesis anywhere in the world. "Different faith traditions have found a unique confluence in Jammu and Kashmir. Such a blend of spiritual and cultural streams is rarely seen elsewhere," he said.