ETV Bharat / bharat

Oracle Layoffs: CPIML MP Writes To Mansukh Mandaviya For A Firm Stand For The Indian Employees

Patna: Expressing deep concern over the layoff of 12,000 employees of multi-national IT firm Oracle Corporation in India, CPI-ML leader and Lok Sabha member Raja Ram Singh has written to Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and sought “a firm stand by the government to ensure that workers in the country are not treated as expendable.”

Singh, who is a member of the Lok Sabha standing committee on labour, textiles and skill development, asserted that such mass removal raises serious questions about corporate accountability and the role of the government in safeguarding the rights and dignity of workers.

“Action should be taken against Oracle for massive retrenchment in the country. The silence of the Union government poses a grave danger to the job security of millions of people working at the mercy of these large corporations in the IT industry,” Singh told ETV Bharat.

The letter by the MP from Karakat constituency in Bihar seeks urgent intervention by the Union government in this regard and points out that companies operating in India benefit from substantial tax concessions, public infrastructure, and a favourable policy environment extended by the Union and the state governments.

“These incentives are given based on commitments to generate employment and contribute to economic stability. However, actions such as these, arbitrary and largescale layoffs, betray that social contract and destroy the foundations of dignified employment,” the letter, a copy of which is with ETV Bharat, said.

Pointing out that terminating thousands of employees with little to no notice was a violation of the basic principles of job security and human dignity, Singh questioned who would take the responsibility for the livelihood of the affected people and the survival of thousands of families.

“The inaction of the government in the face of such developments tells large corporations that labour protection in India is negotiable and the government does not stand with its people,” Singh said in the letter to Mandaviya.