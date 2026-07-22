ETV Bharat / bharat

'Opposition Using Students As Political Tool': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh On Delhi Protests

New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday accused the opposition of attempting to use students and young people as "political tools" amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party-led protests in Delhi to demand educational reforms.

The defence minister described the demonstrations in the national capital as "a matter of serious concern" and alleged that they were being driven by political interests.

"The ongoing protests in Delhi are a matter of serious concern. It is extremely unfortunate that some people are attempting to use the students and youth of our country as a political tool to fulfill their political interests," he wrote in a post on X.

Singh said the Narendra Modi-led government remained committed to addressing the aspirations and concerns of young people.