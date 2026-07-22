'Opposition Using Students As Political Tool': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh On Delhi Protests
Singh accused the opposition leaders of creating a "manufactured sense of anger to confuse and mislead the public".
Published : July 22, 2026 at 7:07 PM IST
New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday accused the opposition of attempting to use students and young people as "political tools" amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party-led protests in Delhi to demand educational reforms.
The defence minister described the demonstrations in the national capital as "a matter of serious concern" and alleged that they were being driven by political interests.
"The ongoing protests in Delhi are a matter of serious concern. It is extremely unfortunate that some people are attempting to use the students and youth of our country as a political tool to fulfill their political interests," he wrote in a post on X.
Singh said the Narendra Modi-led government remained committed to addressing the aspirations and concerns of young people.
दिल्ली में जारी विरोध-प्रदर्शन गंभीर चिंता का विषय हैं। यह अत्यंत दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है कि हमारे देश के छात्रों और युवाओं को कुछ लोग अपने राजनीतिक स्वार्थों की पूर्ति के लिए एक राजनीतिक औज़ार के रूप में इस्तेमाल करने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं। प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi के नेतृत्व… pic.twitter.com/yIQLUiw8xc— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 22, 2026
The Defence Minister said that it was the government's “responsibility to listen to every concern of our students and resolve it”. “I am fully confident that India's aware, mature, and sensible youth fully understand such deceptive attempts and will choose the path of progress, development, and nation-building,” Singh said.
“We are committed to ensuring that no injustice is done to any individual, especially our students and youth. The Manufactured Sense of Anger by some opposition leaders is merely a failed attempt to confuse and mislead the public, especially our children and youth. We are fully sensitive to the sentiments and concerns of the youth,” he added.
Singh said that the Parliament was in session “and the government has also stated its willingness to have meaningful debates on every issue, but the opposition is making an inappropriate attempt to resolve issues not in Parliament but on the streets”.
“In a democracy, Parliament House is the place for discussion on issues, where the opposition is free to express its views. Therefore, if the opposition is serious, it should not disrupt the smooth functioning of the ongoing Monsoon Session and should draw the country's attention to all issues within Parliament”.
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