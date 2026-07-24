ETV Bharat / bharat

Joint Opposition To Raise ‘Pellet Gun' Use On Students In Parliament; PM, HM Must Be Held Accountable: TMC

New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress on Friday said the opposition will jointly raise the alleged use of pellet guns against students during the July 20 police crackdown on the Cockroach Janta Party's 'Sansad Chalo' march in Parliament, demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah be held accountable in the matter.

Sagarika Ghose, Trinamool’s deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, claimed that evidence had emerged showing security forces used pellet guns against unarmed student protesters.

“Horrifying brutality by the Narendra Modi regime. Proof has now emerged that security forces did fire deadly pellet guns – which can result in blindness – on our unarmed and vulnerable children protesting on the streets and pleading for an accountable examination system,” Ghose said in an X post.