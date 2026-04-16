ETV Bharat / bharat

Opposition To Boycott RS Deputy Chairman Election, Says Jairam Ramesh; Slams Centre For Fielding Nominated Member

New Delhi: As the Rajya Sabha is likely to hold an election to fill the post of Deputy Chairman of the House on Friday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slammed the Centre for its decision to field Harivansh as its candidate, saying that never before has a person nominated by the President to the Rajya Sabha been considered for the post of its Deputy Chairman.

He also announced that the Opposition will boycott the election of the Deputy Chairman. "First, the Modi government has not appointed a Deputy Speaker in the Lok Sabha for 7 years. This has never happened before," Jairam Ramesh said in his X post.

"Second, the Deputy Speaker’s counterpart in the Rajya Sabha is the Deputy Chairman. Shri Harivansh’s second term ended on April 9th. A day later, he was nominated by the President of India as a member of the Rajya Sabha, and he is now the NDA’s candidate for Deputy Chairman for a third term," he said.

"Never before has a person nominated by the President to the Rajya Sabha been considered for the post of its Deputy Chairman," he said.