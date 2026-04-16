Opposition To Boycott RS Deputy Chairman Election, Says Jairam Ramesh; Slams Centre For Fielding Nominated Member
Opposition also points out that the post of Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha has been lying vacant for 7 years
Published : April 16, 2026 at 1:02 PM IST
New Delhi: As the Rajya Sabha is likely to hold an election to fill the post of Deputy Chairman of the House on Friday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slammed the Centre for its decision to field Harivansh as its candidate, saying that never before has a person nominated by the President to the Rajya Sabha been considered for the post of its Deputy Chairman.
He also announced that the Opposition will boycott the election of the Deputy Chairman. "First, the Modi government has not appointed a Deputy Speaker in the Lok Sabha for 7 years. This has never happened before," Jairam Ramesh said in his X post.
"Second, the Deputy Speaker’s counterpart in the Rajya Sabha is the Deputy Chairman. Shri Harivansh’s second term ended on April 9th. A day later, he was nominated by the President of India as a member of the Rajya Sabha, and he is now the NDA’s candidate for Deputy Chairman for a third term," he said.
First, the Modi Govt has not appointed a Deputy Speaker in the Lok Sabha for 7 years. This has never happened before.— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) April 16, 2026
Second, the Deputy Speaker’s counterpart in the Rajya Sabha is the Deputy Chairman. Shri Harivansh’s second term ended on April 9th. A day later he was nominated…
"Never before has a person nominated by the President to the Rajya Sabha been considered for the post of its Deputy Chairman," he said.
"Third, all this is being done without any meaningful consultations with the Opposition," he said.
"For these three reasons and as a mark of protest--but not with any disrespect to the very learned Shri Harivansh--the Opposition has regretfully decided to boycott the election of the Deputy Chairman scheduled for April 17," he said in his post.
"The Opposition hopes that Shri Harivansh 3.0 will be more accommodative of and receptive to the requests of the Opposition," he added.
Meanwhile, the ruling NDA is likely to push for re-electing Harivansh to the key post.
Union Minister and BJP leader J P Nadda, who is also leader of the house in Rajya Sabha, is learnt to have discussed the re-election of Harivansh as Deputy Chairman with leaders of various parties, while trying to bring about a broad consensus on his name.
However, the Congress, TMC and Left parties have raised objections to the "keenness" the ruling party is showing in holding elections for filling the post of Deputy Chairman of the Upper House, when the post of Deputy Speaker in Lok Sabha has been vacant since 2019.
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