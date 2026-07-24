ETV Bharat / bharat

Opposition Targets Centre Over Paper Leaks, Modi's Late Night Fast-Track Court Announcement

New Delhi: Political tensions have flared up once again across the country regarding paper leaks in competitive examinations and the transparency of the examination system. Following the Centre's announcement of strict laws and fast-track courts to address paper leak incidents, opposition parties have bombarded the government with questions.

The opposition alleges that mere announcements will not solve the problem; instead, effective action against the guilty and a transparent investigation are essential. The opposition has launched a scathing attack on the government after environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his hunger strike and the Centre announced plans to introduce strict laws and establish fast-track courts in Parliament to tackle paper leak cases.

Questions Raised Over Midnight Announcement

Last night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that special legislation would be introduced in Parliament on Monday (July 27) to curb serious issues like irregularities and paper leaks in competitive examinations. The government claims that fast-track courts will be set up to hear these cases, ensuring that the guilty are punished swiftly.