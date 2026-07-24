Opposition Targets Centre Over Paper Leaks, Modi's Late Night Fast-Track Court Announcement
Kejriwal alleged that while the government makes grand promises, the accused in cases related to paper leaks are simultaneously getting relief.
Published : July 24, 2026 at 1:50 PM IST
New Delhi: Political tensions have flared up once again across the country regarding paper leaks in competitive examinations and the transparency of the examination system. Following the Centre's announcement of strict laws and fast-track courts to address paper leak incidents, opposition parties have bombarded the government with questions.
The opposition alleges that mere announcements will not solve the problem; instead, effective action against the guilty and a transparent investigation are essential. The opposition has launched a scathing attack on the government after environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his hunger strike and the Centre announced plans to introduce strict laws and establish fast-track courts in Parliament to tackle paper leak cases.
Questions Raised Over Midnight Announcement
Last night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that special legislation would be introduced in Parliament on Monday (July 27) to curb serious issues like irregularities and paper leaks in competitive examinations. The government claims that fast-track courts will be set up to hear these cases, ensuring that the guilty are punished swiftly.
However, this announcement triggered sharp reactions in political circles immediately. Critics and opposition leaders argue that there is a vast gap between the government's intentions and its actual conduct. Recent judicial proceedings are cited as the primary reason for the opposition's aggressive stance.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal alleges that while the government makes grand claims about fast-track courts and stringent laws, the accused in cases related to major examinations are simultaneously receiving relief. He argues that if investigative agencies fail to present concrete evidence in court and the grip on the main accused loosens, then what is the justification for these new provisions and theatrics?
Amid these developments, various groups and organisations have announced nationwide protests. Organisers state that a large-scale voice will now be raised against a system that plays with the future of the youth. Reports of students and various organisations gathering in several parts of the country, including the capital, Delhi, have led to heightened security measures at the administrative level.
Observers believe that in the coming days, this issue could once again take centerstage — spanning everything from parliamentary proceedings to street-level protests — as the government touts its new reforms and laws as achievements, while the opposition seeks to label them failures and a sham.
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