Opposition Stands Nowhere In Assam, BJP Will Retain Power: Shiladitya Dev
The senior BJP leader expressed confidence that the BJP will retain Assam, crediting development, grassroots work and strong leadership under CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Published : February 12, 2026 at 5:24 PM IST
By Santu Das
New Delhi: Assam Linguistic Minorities Development Board Chairperson and senior BJP leader Shiladitya Dev on Thursday expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will retain power in the upcoming Assembly elections. He asserted that the Opposition stands nowhere in the state.
He alleged that the previous Congress government in the state did not prioritise development, adding that things changed in the region only after the BJP came to power.
‘BJP Ready For Polls Anytime’
In an interview with ETV Bharat, the senior BJP leader from Assam, while referring to the saffron party's preparations for the upcoming Assembly polls, said, “Probably elections will be declared very soon. We are already prepared because the BJP is a party with a difference. Though we are in the government, we always consider elections to be a proper contest.”
Pointing towards the Congress and other Opposition parties, he said, “I believe the Opposition stands nowhere in Assam, but still we take things very seriously. Our party is active throughout the year, and the government's work has percolated down to the grassroots level. This is the reason that at any point in time, if there is an election, the BJP is always prepared.”
‘Development Main Plank’
When asked about the issues that the BJP would highlight in the upcoming polls, the Minister said, “Assam has seen insurgency in the past and the people know what deprivation is. In the state, there was no development during the previous Congress government or any other government. That is why there was a feeling of alienation among the people of Assam from the rest of the country.”
He added that things have changed since the BJP government came into power.
Citing the work done by the ruling dispensation, the former BJP MLA said, “In the last 10 years, Assam has seen massive development in infrastructure. Roads reach all parts of the state, villages are well-connected, and we now have the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Guwahati. Medical, education, and air infrastructure have all improved compared to the past.”
He said, “People have seen the speed of development. I think we don’t require any other issues to overtake the development issue in Assam. Therefore, people have already made up their minds. We have seen it in the panchayat elections. The BJP is going to power for the third consecutive term.”
‘Strong Stand On Illegal Immigration’
On the issue of illegal immigrants, Dev said, “The issue of infiltration by Bangladeshi Muslims in Assam has been very severe. This has not happened in just 10 or 15 years. In the past, the Congress government appeased minorities in various ways.
“Today, in Assam, about 13 districts are majority-minority districts. By minorities, I do not mean Muslims in general, but Bangladeshi Muslims. They directly penetrated our soil. After the election, we should have a Special Intensive Revision because we know that during the NRC, most of the Bangladeshi Muslims found their names in it,” he added.
The BJP leader added, “In the last five years, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, we have been successful to some extent in clearing reserve forests, government land and temple land. Lakhs of bighas of land have been cleared by evicting Bangladeshi Muslims from these areas. If it continues further, we can save our land in the coming five years.”
Dev asserted his belief that the people of Assam have come to realise that only the BJP can protect them from the issue of illegal immigration.
On Polarisation Charge
On Congress accusing the BJP of polarisation, he said, “The Opposition is correct to some extent because we have learnt from them. It is the Congress that polarised politics in India through the appeasement of specific communities. They only focused on gaining votes from one section, which led to divisions. Now, when they see Hindus united to make India stronger and safer, they say the BJP is polarising. They partitioned India on the basis of religion. So, I think the BJP is doing the right thing and the people are with us.”
On the issue related to Congress’ Assam unit president and MP Gaurav Gogoi, he said, “The BJP has not merely alleged; we have proof. We are not an investigative agency; we are a political party. The BJP has found, through the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma, that a senior leader like Gaurav Gogoi went to Pakistan on a separate mission and did not disclose it. That is a very serious issue. If you do not disclose the purpose of the visit, then we have to assume that something is wrong. So long as he does not open his mouth, it will be believed he is a traitor.”
Asked from which constituency he would contest in the upcoming polls, the senior BJP leader said, “For the last five years, I have been working for the people of both Hojai and Lumding Assembly constituencies. After delimitation, many parts of the Hojai constituency have been shifted to Lumding. So if the party thinks I am fit for candidature, they can field me from either Lumding or Hojai; it doesn’t matter. Of course, I was MLA from Hojai, so this seat would be easier for me. For me, the priority is to serve the people.”
Also Read: