Opposition Stands Nowhere In Assam, BJP Will Retain Power: Shiladitya Dev

Shiladitya Dev said the BJP is confident of returning to power. ( ETV Bharat )

By Santu Das New Delhi: Assam Linguistic Minorities Development Board Chairperson and senior BJP leader Shiladitya Dev on Thursday expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will retain power in the upcoming Assembly elections. He asserted that the Opposition stands nowhere in the state. He alleged that the previous Congress government in the state did not prioritise development, adding that things changed in the region only after the BJP came to power. ‘BJP Ready For Polls Anytime’ In an interview with ETV Bharat, the senior BJP leader from Assam, while referring to the saffron party's preparations for the upcoming Assembly polls, said, “Probably elections will be declared very soon. We are already prepared because the BJP is a party with a difference. Though we are in the government, we always consider elections to be a proper contest.” Pointing towards the Congress and other Opposition parties, he said, “I believe the Opposition stands nowhere in Assam, but still we take things very seriously. Our party is active throughout the year, and the government's work has percolated down to the grassroots level. This is the reason that at any point in time, if there is an election, the BJP is always prepared.” ‘Development Main Plank’ When asked about the issues that the BJP would highlight in the upcoming polls, the Minister said, “Assam has seen insurgency in the past and the people know what deprivation is. In the state, there was no development during the previous Congress government or any other government. That is why there was a feeling of alienation among the people of Assam from the rest of the country.” He added that things have changed since the BJP government came into power. Citing the work done by the ruling dispensation, the former BJP MLA said, “In the last 10 years, Assam has seen massive development in infrastructure. Roads reach all parts of the state, villages are well-connected, and we now have the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Guwahati. Medical, education, and air infrastructure have all improved compared to the past.”