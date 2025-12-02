ETV Bharat / bharat

Oppn Stages Walkout From Rajya Sabha Demanding Timeline For Discussion On 'Electoral Reforms'

New Delhi: Standoff between the government and the opposition over the demand for a debate on special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls continued on Tuesday, with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju refusing to give a timeline for the debate, even though he said the government was ready to have a discussion.

Opposition parties demanded that the discussion should be held on SIR by giving it priority over other business, while the Parliamentary Affairs Minister stressed that the debate on 'Vande Mataram' would be taken up first.

As the government refused to give preference to the debate on SIR, opposition MPs raised slogans in the Upper House and later staged a walkout. Pressing for a discussion on SIR, leaders from Congress, TMC, DMK, AAP, SP and CPI(M) had met Rijiju on Tuesday. They had demanded that the government announce the time for a debate on electoral reforms on the floor of the House.

As the Rajya Sabha met at 2 pm after adjournment, Rijiju said a debate on 'Vande Mataram' has been listed in the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee, and would be taken up before the debate on "electoral reforms".

"Vande Mataram is a matter related to our freedom struggle. Matters related to electoral reforms are also extremely important. There may be many more issues that parties would like to raise in the House. However, considering that Opposition parties have united to raise one issue, the government is ready to take up a discussion but to have it before discussion on Vande Mataram may not be appropriate," he said.

In response, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien raised a point of order, and said, "More than 14 opposition parties want discussion on a particular issue because people are dying because of SIR".