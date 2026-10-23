Opposition Slams Maharashtra Government For Approving Foreign Tour For Farmers And Officials During Drought
The Agriculture Department granted administrative approval on Thursday for a scheme to conduct international study
Published : October 23, 2026 at 6:15 PM IST
Mumbai: The Shiv Sena (UBT) has slammed the Maharashtra government for giving approval to send a few officials and selected farmers on a foreign tour to learn new technologies at a time when 304 talukas are reeling under drought.
"It would be better if these funds were given to farmers instead of going on foreign tours to study agriculture during the drought situation in the state," said former Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve.
"It is necessary to study agriculture in different places, and nobody objects to it in principle. However, it is inappropriate to travel in the current drought situation," he said.
Foreign study tour
The Agriculture Department granted administrative approval, on Thursday, for a scheme to conduct international study tours for farmers during the 2026-27 financial year. A Government Resolution (GR) was issued by the Agriculture Department and funds of ₹4 crore have been sanctioned for this initiative.
Five farmers will be selected from each of the state’s 34 districts, providing an opportunity for 170 farmers to travel abroad. Additionally, 10 more farmers will be selected by a state-level committee, bringing the total number of participants to 180. Nine officials will accompany the farmers to provide necessary guidance throughout the tour. They will undergo training for modern agricultural technologies, as well as gain insights into the export, sale, and processing of agricultural produce.
Danve said, "Instead of spending on such tours when the farmers of the state are facing the crisis of drought, the same funds should be used to help the farmers. The farmers need a lot of financial support during this tough period of drought."
The Maharashtra government has taken an important decision for farmers to learn modern agricultural technology and gain information about export, sale and processing industries of agricultural produce.
The aim of this scheme is to use modern methods seen abroad in agriculture in the state, increase the knowledge and skills of farmers, and make agriculture more modern and market-connected. This programme will be implemented through the Agriculture Commissionerate.
Selection of farmers
While selecting farmers for foreign tours, applications are invited from each district. From this, farmers are selected through a district-level lottery method. The GR states, "The age of the farmer applying for this tour should be between 25 and 60 years. Also, it is a condition that the concerned farmer should be at least XIIth pass. It is also mandatory for a farmer to have a valid passport and a copy of 7/12 and 8-A."
An important condition also stated: "The said farmer should not be in government service."