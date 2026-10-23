ETV Bharat / bharat

Opposition Slams Maharashtra Government For Approving Foreign Tour For Farmers And Officials During Drought

Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator, Ambadas Danve has slammed the Maharashtra government for approving foreign tour of handful of farmers and officials in the middle of severe drought ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena (UBT) has slammed the Maharashtra government for giving approval to send a few officials and selected farmers on a foreign tour to learn new technologies at a time when 304 talukas are reeling under drought.

"It would be better if these funds were given to farmers instead of going on foreign tours to study agriculture during the drought situation in the state," said former Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve.

"It is necessary to study agriculture in different places, and nobody objects to it in principle. However, it is inappropriate to travel in the current drought situation," he said. Foreign study tour The Agriculture Department granted administrative approval, on Thursday, for a scheme to conduct international study tours for farmers during the 2026-27 financial year. A Government Resolution (GR) was issued by the Agriculture Department and funds of ₹4 crore have been sanctioned for this initiative. Five farmers will be selected from each of the state’s 34 districts, providing an opportunity for 170 farmers to travel abroad. Additionally, 10 more farmers will be selected by a state-level committee, bringing the total number of participants to 180. Nine officials will accompany the farmers to provide necessary guidance throughout the tour. They will undergo training for modern agricultural technologies, as well as gain insights into the export, sale, and processing of agricultural produce.