Opposition Slams Centre After Sonam Wangchuk's Forcible Hospitalisation, Calls It An 'Assault On Democracy'
The police action against Sonam Wangchuk sparked sharp criticism from the Opposition, with leaders alleging that the Centre chose force over democratic dialogue.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 4:40 PM IST
New Delhi: The police action against activist Sonam Wangchuk after he was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital from his protest site at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Saturday snowballed into a major political controversy, with opposition parties accusing the BJP-led Centre of crushing democratic dissent instead of addressing concerns over the alleged NEET paper leak.
Leaders across party lines alleged that the government had chosen coercion over dialogue, while the Delhi Police maintained that the activist was hospitalised following medical advice and directions of the Delhi High Court.
Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 demanding accountability over the alleged NEET paper leak and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital early Saturday after his health deteriorated on the 21st day of his fast.
According to protest organisers, Delhi Police personnel arrived at Jantar Mantar in the wee hours and removed Wangchuk from the protest site, triggering protests from supporters. Police later said the activist was shifted for "essential medical care" on the advice of experts and in compliance with the Delhi High Court's directions.
Opposition Slams Centre
The police action triggered sharp political reactions, with leaders cutting across party lines accusing the Centre of suppressing peaceful protests instead of addressing students' concerns.
Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary MA Baby strongly condemned the police action and questioned the government's priorities.
"Instead of sacking the Education Minister under whose nose the scandalous paper leak happened and dismantling the system ruining the future of lakhs of students, the government is coming down with a heavy hand on peaceful protesters. This displays the authoritarian attitude of the Modi government. Silencing dissent cannot be a substitute for accountability," he said.
Baby also questioned the timing of the change in Delhi Police's leadership, alleging that the abrupt appointment of a new Police Commissioner ahead of the action raised serious questions about the political misuse of the police machinery.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge termed the police action "another blot on democracy and the Constitution", alleging that the BJP-led government had repeatedly targeted peaceful protesters.
"Be it Professor G D Agarwal, Olympic wrestlers, farmers, Dalits, Adivasis or students affected by paper leaks, this authoritarian government has spared no one. What transpired at Jantar Mantar today is yet another blot on our democracy and Constitution," Kharge said.
Congress leader Pawan Khera accused the Union Home Ministry of undermining the constitutional right to dissent.
"Our Constitution guarantees the right to dissent. The Home Ministry appears determined to deny it," he said.
Pointing out that Delhi Police functions under the Union Home Ministry, Khera linked Saturday's action with the appointment of Delhi's new Police Commissioner a day earlier.
"The Delhi Police reports directly to the Home Ministry, the very Ministry that appointed a new Police Commissioner in Delhi just yesterday. If today's crackdown is his first brief, it sends a chilling message: political obedience takes precedence over constitutional duty," he said.
Khera alleged that the government had repeatedly cracked down on peaceful demonstrations.
"From dragging away women wrestlers to manhandling ex-servicemen, this government has repeatedly demonstrated its contempt for the Constitution. Peaceful protest is not a law-and-order problem to be crushed," he said.
Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav described Wangchuk's removal as "an assault on democracy and the Constitution". She said, "The BJP government can no longer tolerate even peaceful protests. This is tyranny."
Shiv Sena (UBT) And NCP (SP) Join Attack
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray questioned the Centre's handling of Wangchuk's protest, saying the government should have initiated dialogue rather than forcibly removing the activist from the site.
"If the government was genuinely concerned about Sonam Wangchuk's health, it should have spoken to him and found a solution much earlier. The government has failed to conduct the NEET examination properly and has also failed to handle the agitation properly. How many more students will have to suffer before Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is asked to resign?" Thackeray said.
He also demanded that Delhi Police make public the court order under which Wangchuk was shifted to the hospital. "Dialogue has resolved many agitations in the past. It is still not too late. The government should talk to the protesters instead of imposing its will. That is democracy. Otherwise, it is authoritarianism," he added.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray also criticised the police action. "What a shame! The world watches democracy in India being broken by force. Even peaceful protests for students against an incompetent minister are not tolerated anymore," he posted on X.
Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar backed Wangchuk's demands, saying the activist's protest was justified and accusing the Centre of failing to engage with him despite the agitation continuing for nearly three weeks. "The government remained a mute spectator. Not a single representative from the government met him despite support from several opposition parties. His demands were justified, and this issue will now be raised in Parliament," Pawar said.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut alleged that the government had resorted to "repression" instead of addressing the concerns raised by Wangchuk.
"If the government was truly concerned about his health, it would have acted on his demands much earlier instead of forcibly taking him to hospital. This reflects the government's authoritarian mindset," Raut said.
NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar also criticised the Centre, alleging that it wanted to crush the movement rather than address students' concerns.
"The government appears to be sending a message that it will suppress protests but will not accept legitimate demands. Attempting to silence a peaceful movement instead of removing an ineffective Education Minister is dangerous for democracy," he said.
AAP Questions Police Action
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said the Centre should have engaged in dialogue with Wangchuk instead of using force.
"Such arrogance is not right. Instead of forcibly lifting him, the Central government should have talked to Sonam Wangchuk," Kejriwal said, urging the government to reform the country's education and examination system instead of "crushing" the movement.
Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia alleged that the government was attempting to silence voices demanding accountability over the alleged paper leak. "So, this is the solution to paper leaks: beat up whoever raises their voice and don't let them speak. This is not politics; it is cowardice," Sisodia said.
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh claimed no representative of the Centre had spoken to Wangchuk during his fast and alleged that attempts to suppress the agitation through police action would fail.
AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that plainclothes police personnel entered the protest site carrying white bedsheets to prevent cameras from recording the operation.
Doctors monitoring Wangchuk said he had lost nearly 9.5 kg since beginning his indefinite fast. Despite his deteriorating health, Wangchuk had maintained that he would continue the hunger strike until his demands were addressed.
Three AISA activists, Neha, Aameen and Manish, continued their hunger strike at Jantar Mantar on Saturday. The organisation claimed protesters formed a human chain to prevent police from removing them.
The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has been protesting at Jantar Mantar for over 25 days, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the reported deaths of students linked to the controversy.
Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and had been on an indefinite fast in support of the movement. The Delhi High Court had directed that his health be regularly assessed and appropriate medical intervention be provided if required.
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