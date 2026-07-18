ETV Bharat / bharat

Opposition Slams Centre After Sonam Wangchuk's Forcible Hospitalisation, Calls It An 'Assault On Democracy'

Activist Sonam Wangchuk waves as he is shifted to a hospital from Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, on Saturday, ( Activist Sonam Wangchuk waves as he is shifted to a hospital from Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, on Saturday, )

New Delhi: The police action against activist Sonam Wangchuk after he was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital from his protest site at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Saturday snowballed into a major political controversy, with opposition parties accusing the BJP-led Centre of crushing democratic dissent instead of addressing concerns over the alleged NEET paper leak.

Leaders across party lines alleged that the government had chosen coercion over dialogue, while the Delhi Police maintained that the activist was hospitalised following medical advice and directions of the Delhi High Court.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke during a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in NEET-UG 2026 at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (IANS)

Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 demanding accountability over the alleged NEET paper leak and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital early Saturday after his health deteriorated on the 21st day of his fast.

According to protest organisers, Delhi Police personnel arrived at Jantar Mantar in the wee hours and removed Wangchuk from the protest site, triggering protests from supporters. Police later said the activist was shifted for "essential medical care" on the advice of experts and in compliance with the Delhi High Court's directions.

Opposition Slams Centre

The police action triggered sharp political reactions, with leaders cutting across party lines accusing the Centre of suppressing peaceful protests instead of addressing students' concerns.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary MA Baby strongly condemned the police action and questioned the government's priorities.

Supporters of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) during a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (IANS)

"Instead of sacking the Education Minister under whose nose the scandalous paper leak happened and dismantling the system ruining the future of lakhs of students, the government is coming down with a heavy hand on peaceful protesters. This displays the authoritarian attitude of the Modi government. Silencing dissent cannot be a substitute for accountability," he said.

Baby also questioned the timing of the change in Delhi Police's leadership, alleging that the abrupt appointment of a new Police Commissioner ahead of the action raised serious questions about the political misuse of the police machinery.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge termed the police action "another blot on democracy and the Constitution", alleging that the BJP-led government had repeatedly targeted peaceful protesters.

"Be it Professor G D Agarwal, Olympic wrestlers, farmers, Dalits, Adivasis or students affected by paper leaks, this authoritarian government has spared no one. What transpired at Jantar Mantar today is yet another blot on our democracy and Constitution," Kharge said.

Congress leader Pawan Khera accused the Union Home Ministry of undermining the constitutional right to dissent.

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat with Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke during a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (IANS)

"Our Constitution guarantees the right to dissent. The Home Ministry appears determined to deny it," he said.

Pointing out that Delhi Police functions under the Union Home Ministry, Khera linked Saturday's action with the appointment of Delhi's new Police Commissioner a day earlier.

"The Delhi Police reports directly to the Home Ministry, the very Ministry that appointed a new Police Commissioner in Delhi just yesterday. If today's crackdown is his first brief, it sends a chilling message: political obedience takes precedence over constitutional duty," he said.

Khera alleged that the government had repeatedly cracked down on peaceful demonstrations.