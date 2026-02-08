ETV Bharat / bharat

Opposition Slams Assam BJP For Video Of Himanta Sarma's 'Point Blank Shot' At Minorities

Demanding immediate action against whoever made this video, Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghose wrote on her X handle, "Shameful. Whoever has made this ad needs to be IMMEDIATELY arrested. You need to act," tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

In the wake of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, the controversy over the video has triggered a political row amid the ongoing tension over alleged targeting of Bengali-origin Muslims in the state.

The video, now deleted, showed Assam CM purportedly aiming a rifle and firing at two persons, one wearing a skull cap and the other with beard. Titled 'Point-Blank Shot', the video had captions such as 'no mercy' and 'foreigner-free Assam'.

New Delhi: The Opposition on Sunday slammed the BJP over a video posted by its Assam unit on social media, claiming it shows Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma "targeting minorities at point-blank range" and said that the judiciary must take action in the matter.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate called the BJP "mass murderers" and blamed PM Modi for the "venom, hatred and violence", questioning whether the legal system is sleeping. "Deleting the video where Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is shown shooting Muslim men with a caption ‘POINT BLANK SHOT’ isn’t enough. This is who the BJP really is: Mass murderers. This venom, hatred and violence is on you Mr Modi. Are the courts and other institutions sleeping?" her post read.

Congress MP and general secretary in charge of organization, K C Venugopal termed the video as a "call to genocide" and a "dream this fascist regime has harboured since decades", saying it is "poison spread from the very top". Venugopal drew the court's attention saying PM Modi will not condemn or take action but judiciary must not show any leniency.

"An official BJP handle posted a video showing the targeted, ‘point-blank’ murder of minorities. This is nothing but a call to genocide - a dream this fascist regime has harboured since decades. This is not an innocuous video to be ignored as troll content. It is poison spread from the very top, and there must be consequences for this. There is no hope that Narendra Modi will condemn or act against this, but the judiciary must act and there shouldn’t be any leniency shown in this case," the Congress MP posted on his X handle.

Congress leader Shama Mohamed said in a post on X, "@narendramodi, you talk about “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,” but your favourite man, Himanta Biswa Sarma, made a video Shooting Muslims and got it posted from the official handle of BJP Assam. This is an attack on the Indian Constitution. I am shocked that the Supreme Court of India is acting as a mute spectator. The Court’s silence and failure to take suo motu cognisance puts its role into question."

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also condemned the BJP, saying, "The BJP Assam Pradesh X handle posted one of the most hate driven, targeted video titled ‘Point Blank Shot’ , after outrage it went on to delete the post but was there long enough for many people to download it&spread further. Shamelessly EC will ignore this vilest form of hate and political targeting. Toothless and useless, literally, in front of BJP."