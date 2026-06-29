ETV Bharat / bharat

'PM Ji Loves Awards': Mahua Moitra Says Modi Gave Public Money To Seychelles For A 'Misspelt' Certificate

New Delhi: The Opposition leaders have taken a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign trips and the "misspelt" 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon' certificate conferred on him by Seychelles on Sunday.

Taking to her X handle, Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra said PM Modi loves awards and foreign travel. "He used our money to give Rs 500 crores grant and Rs 1250 crore line of credit to Seychelles who happily gave him a misspelt certificate". She also attached a picture of the Presidential Citation.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate, who pointed out the spelling mistake on Sunday, said Seychelles has invented a new award and given it to PM Modi. "The award, 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon,' hasn't been given to anyone before him. Seychellois did all this in such a hurry that they misspelled 'REPUBLIC OF SEYCHELLES' on the seal," she wrote on her X handle.

Highlighting the mistake in the Citation, Shrinate said that earlier Israel had given a "similarly amazing" award to PM Modi, and before that, some foreigners gave him the Philip Kotler award. She said that these awards have not been given to anyone either before PM Modi or after him.