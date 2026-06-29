'PM Ji Loves Awards': Mahua Moitra Says Modi Gave Public Money To Seychelles For A 'Misspelt' Certificate
Congress leaders say PM Modi has received many "amazing" and "unique" awards that nobody else has received before or after him.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 2:55 PM IST
New Delhi: The Opposition leaders have taken a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign trips and the "misspelt" 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon' certificate conferred on him by Seychelles on Sunday.
Taking to her X handle, Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra said PM Modi loves awards and foreign travel. "He used our money to give Rs 500 crores grant and Rs 1250 crore line of credit to Seychelles who happily gave him a misspelt certificate". She also attached a picture of the Presidential Citation.
Hon’ble PM ji loves awards. He loves foreign travel. He used our money to give ₹500 crores grant & ₹1250 crore line of credit to Seychelles who happily gave him a misspelt certificate. pic.twitter.com/uDPiD1jda4— Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) June 29, 2026
Congress leader Supriya Shrinate, who pointed out the spelling mistake on Sunday, said Seychelles has invented a new award and given it to PM Modi. "The award, 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon,' hasn't been given to anyone before him. Seychellois did all this in such a hurry that they misspelled 'REPUBLIC OF SEYCHELLES' on the seal," she wrote on her X handle.
Highlighting the mistake in the Citation, Shrinate said that earlier Israel had given a "similarly amazing" award to PM Modi, and before that, some foreigners gave him the Philip Kotler award. She said that these awards have not been given to anyone either before PM Modi or after him.
मोदी जी 1.30 लाख आबादी वाले Seychelles के दौरे पर हैं— Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) June 28, 2026
• Seychelles ने एक नया अवार्ड ईजाद करके नरेंद्र मोदी को दिया है
• 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon' नाम का यह अवार्ड मोदी जी से पहले किसी को नहीं मिला है
• लेकिन Seychelles वालों ने यह सब इतनी जल्दी में किया कि seal पर… pic.twitter.com/jRmq1ADvAq
"The devotees are thrilled that Modi ji is getting awards, how would the poor things know that foreigners have figured out Modi ji's weakness—just give him awards and fool him," she said.
Shrinate further pointed out, "During the Seychelles visit, India has decided to provide $175 million (about 1500 crore rupees) in economic aid. $125 million line of credit and $50 million grant that won't have to be repaid".
Just four days after Seychelles instituted this award, our Prime Minister flew there to receive it.— Vijay Vasanth (@iamvijayvasanth) June 29, 2026
Interestingly, the visit also coincided with an announcement of ₹1,500 crore in economic assistance.
The award itself seems quite unique, apparently, no one had received it… pic.twitter.com/qv2SsWNh6O
Another Congress leader Vijay Vasanth said that just four days after Seychelles instituted this award, PM Modi flew there to receive it. "Interestingly, the visit also coincided with an announcement of Rs 1,500 crore in economic assistance. The award itself seems quite unique, apparently, no one had received it before, and perhaps no one will after. The rush was so evident that even the recipient’s name ended up being printed incorrectly on the award."
Grateful to the people and Government of Seychelles as well as President Herminie for conferring upon me the ‘Guardian of the Blue Horizon.’— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 28, 2026
I humbly accept this honour and dedicate it to all those countries that are fighting the challenge of climate change and consider… pic.twitter.com/iI4c7BjnFq
After receiving the 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon', PM Modi thanked the Government of Seychelles and President Herminie and dedicated the award to "all those countries that are fighting the challenge of climate change and consider environmental protection their responsibility towards future generations."
"India, on its part, stands ready to do whatever is required in making our planet greener and sustainable. This is reflected in our various domestic policies, emphasis on Mission LiFE and global efforts like the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and more," PM Modi posted on X on Sunday.
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