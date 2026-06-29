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'PM Ji Loves Awards': Mahua Moitra Says Modi Gave Public Money To Seychelles For A 'Misspelt' Certificate

Congress leaders say PM Modi has received many "amazing" and "unique" awards that nobody else has received before or after him.

'PM Ji Loves Awards': Mahua Moitra Says Modi Gave Public Money To Seychelles For A Misspelt Certificate
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie during the National Day celebrations of Seychelles in Victoria, Seychelles, on Sunday, June 28, 2026 (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 29, 2026 at 2:55 PM IST

2 Min Read
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New Delhi: The Opposition leaders have taken a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign trips and the "misspelt" 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon' certificate conferred on him by Seychelles on Sunday.

Taking to her X handle, Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra said PM Modi loves awards and foreign travel. "He used our money to give Rs 500 crores grant and Rs 1250 crore line of credit to Seychelles who happily gave him a misspelt certificate". She also attached a picture of the Presidential Citation.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate, who pointed out the spelling mistake on Sunday, said Seychelles has invented a new award and given it to PM Modi. "The award, 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon,' hasn't been given to anyone before him. Seychellois did all this in such a hurry that they misspelled 'REPUBLIC OF SEYCHELLES' on the seal," she wrote on her X handle.

Highlighting the mistake in the Citation, Shrinate said that earlier Israel had given a "similarly amazing" award to PM Modi, and before that, some foreigners gave him the Philip Kotler award. She said that these awards have not been given to anyone either before PM Modi or after him.

"The devotees are thrilled that Modi ji is getting awards, how would the poor things know that foreigners have figured out Modi ji's weakness—just give him awards and fool him," she said.

Shrinate further pointed out, "During the Seychelles visit, India has decided to provide $175 million (about 1500 crore rupees) in economic aid. $125 million line of credit and $50 million grant that won't have to be repaid".

Another Congress leader Vijay Vasanth said that just four days after Seychelles instituted this award, PM Modi flew there to receive it. "Interestingly, the visit also coincided with an announcement of Rs 1,500 crore in economic assistance. The award itself seems quite unique, apparently, no one had received it before, and perhaps no one will after. The rush was so evident that even the recipient’s name ended up being printed incorrectly on the award."

After receiving the 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon', PM Modi thanked the Government of Seychelles and President Herminie and dedicated the award to "all those countries that are fighting the challenge of climate change and consider environmental protection their responsibility towards future generations."

"India, on its part, stands ready to do whatever is required in making our planet greener and sustainable. This is reflected in our various domestic policies, emphasis on Mission LiFE and global efforts like the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and more," PM Modi posted on X on Sunday.

Also Read

  1. PM Modi Conferred With 'Guardian Of The Blue Horizon' By Seychelles, Dedicates It To Nations Battling Climate Change
  2. 'Bringing Concrete Results': India, Seychelles Ink Multiple MoUs During PM Modi's 3-day State Visit

TAGGED:

PM MODI
PM MODI SEYCHELLES VISIT
GUARDIAN OF THE BLUE HORIZON
MODI AWARDED BY SEYCHELLES
PM MODI MISSPELT CERTIFICATE ROW

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